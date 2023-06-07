Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Try for free
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (ZM) Presents at Bank of America 2023 Global Technology Conference (Transcript)

Jun. 07, 2023 6:57 PM ETZoom Video Communications, Inc. (ZM)
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
137.98K Followers

Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) Bank of America 2023 Global Technology Conference June 7, 2023 4:20 PM ET

Company Participants

Sanjay Rao - Head of Corporate Development, M&A Strategy and Zoom Ventures

Charles Eveslage - Manager Investor Relations

Conference Call Participants

Michael Funk - Bank of America

Michael Funk

Okay. We'll get started here in a minute. Once again, Michael Funk, SMidCap software analyst, Bank of America. Really happy to have Zoom here with us again this year. New speaker actually this year. Sanjay, the Head of Corporate Development at Zoom, been there about two years now, I believe. And then we have Charles, Investor Relations Manager, I believe, is the credit title. Is that right to get there?

Sanjay Rao

You get that right.

Question-and-Answer Session

Q - Michael Funk

Yes. So thank you all again for being here, going to get started. 30-minute session, once they can all trial in a few minutes at the end for any Q&A from the audience, if you have it. But wanted to kick off by -- I think probably a role-specific or appropriate question for you, given your previous background, investment banking at JPMorgan and now in your current role and bringing all of that experience from the investment banking side. And one thing that's been topical is M&A, for investors, right? I mean clearly, large cash position, something still close to $5 billion cash position. Management has talked publicly about growth organically and inorganically, targeted acquisitions we've talked about. And I think you've announced a number of deals, Workvivo most recent. So the question is really twofold. First, I'd like to hear about the Workvivo and how that fits into the product portfolio, integration plans there? And then the second piece to give it to you now is putting that banker hat back on, kind of what are the top factors that you think about and care about when evaluating targets? And do you have a litmus test

Recommended For You

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.