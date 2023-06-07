Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Applied Materials, Inc. (AMAT) Presents at BofA Securities Global Technology Conference (Transcript)

Jun. 07, 2023 7:03 PM ETApplied Materials, Inc. (AMAT)
Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) BofA Securities Global Technology Conference Call June 7, 2023 4:20 PM ET

Company Participants

Brice Hill - SVP and CFO

Conference Call Participants

Vivek Arya - Bank of America

Vivek Arya

Welcome to this session. Really delighted to have the team from Applied Materials, Senior Vice President and CFO, Brice Hill joining us this afternoon. I’ll go through a list of my questions. But if you have anything you’d like to bring up, please feel free to raise your hand. And I’ll be sure to get you in.

Brice Hill

Thanks for hosting, Vivek.

Question-and-Answer Session

Q - Vivek Arya

Welcome, Brice. Really happy to have you here. So, maybe let’s start at the top. Maybe give us a State of the Union, what’s going well, what’s different than what your assumptions were at the start of the year?

Brice Hill

Well, I see a lot of familiar faces. So, maybe people know some of the story already. But this year for Applied, it really emphasized the strength of a broad portfolio for the Company. So, people have known our services business in the past, helps give us breadth, our wide portfolio selling to both memory segments, selling the leading logic. The other thing that’s been driving this year is our exposure to what we call the ICAPS business. So the mature process technologies that power IoT, communications, auto, power, sensors. And that business has been so strong this year that it’s been able to help the company offset the weakness we’ve seen in the memory market and the leading logic market.

So, when we think about the dynamics, even looking forward, we expect that ICAPS business to still be strong and we can talk more about that. It’s a global phenomenon. A lot of people have asked us whether it’s

