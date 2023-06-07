Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Try for free
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Farmer Bros.: Rally On $100 Million Asset Sale To TreeHouse Foods - Hold

Jun. 07, 2023 8:03 PM ETFarmer Bros. Co. (FARM)THS2 Comments
Henrik Alex profile picture
Henrik Alex
15.75K Followers

Summary

  • Farmer Bros. Co. managed to avoid possible near-term debt covenant violations by selling its Northlake, Texas, facility and direct ship business to TreeHouse Foods, Inc. for approximately $100 million.
  • The company plans to use the proceeds to pay down outstanding debt.
  • Despite Wednesday's 70% rally in the shares, Farmer Bros. remains cheap, with an EV/Revenue ratio of just 0.2x.
  • Hopefully, the company's activist shareholders will continue to put pressure on management to consider additional shareholder value-enhancing transactions going forward.
  • Without management providing additional color on the anticipated trajectory of the retained DSD business, Farmer Bros. shares are likely to remain rangebound for the time being.

Asiatischer Handwerker beobachtet, wie frisch geröstete Kaffeebohnen aus dem Röster in den Kühlzylinder mit Bewegungsunschärfe-Tropfpunkt entfernt werden

Edwin Tan /E+ via Getty Images

Undoubtedly, 2023 has been a tough year for Farmer Bros. Co. (NASDAQ:FARM), or "Farmer Brothers," with shares hitting new all-time lows last week following a number of disappointing quarterly reports in recent months:

This article was written by

Henrik Alex profile picture
Henrik Alex
15.75K Followers
I am mostly a trader engaging in both long and short bets intraday and occasionally over the short- to medium term. My historical focus has been mostly on tech stocks but over the past couple of years I have also started broad coverage of the offshore drilling and supply industry as well as the shipping industry in general (tankers, containers, drybulk). In addition, I am having a close eye on the still nascent fuel cell industry.I am located in Germany and have worked quite some time as an auditor for PricewaterhouseCoopers before becoming a daytrader almost 20 years ago. During this time, I managed to successfully maneuver the burst of the dotcom bubble and the aftermath of the world trade center attacks as well as the subprime crisis.Despite not being a native speaker, I always try to deliver high quality research at no charge to followers and the entire Seeking Alpha community.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.