Rent the Runway, Inc. (RENT) Q1 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Jun. 07, 2023 7:04 PM ETRent the Runway, Inc. (RENT)
Rent the Runway, Inc. (NASDAQ:RENT) Q1 2023 Earnings Conference Call June 7, 2023 4:30 PM ET

Company Participants

Cara Schembri - General Counsel

Jennifer Hyman - Chief Executive Officer and Co-Founder

Sid Thacker - Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Rick Patel - Raymond James

Andrew Boone - JMP Securities

Eric Sheridan - Goldman Sachs

Ashley Helgans - Jefferies

Nathan Feather - Morgan Stanley

Ross Sandler - Barclays

Ed Yruma - Piper Sandler

Operator

Welcome to the Rent the Runway's First Quarter 2023 Earnings Results Conference Call. At this time, all participants are in a listen-only mode. A question-and-answer session will follow the formal presentation. [Operator Instructions] As a reminder, this conference is being recorded.

I would like to -- now to turn this call over to Rent the Runway's General Counsel, Cara Schembri. Thank you. You may begin.

Cara Schembri

Good afternoon, everyone, and thanks for joining us to discuss Rent the Runway's first quarter 2023 results.

Joining me today to discuss our results are CEO and Co-Founder, Jennifer Hyman; and CFO, Sid Thacker.

During this call, we will make references to our Q1 '23 earnings presentation, which can be found in the Events & Presentations section of our Investor Relations website.

Before we begin, we would like to remind you that this call will include forward-looking statements. These statements include our future expectations regarding financial results, guidance and targets, market opportunities and our growth. These statements are subject to various risks, uncertainties and assumptions that could cause our actual results to differ materially. These risks, uncertainties and assumptions are detailed in this afternoon's press release, as well as our filings with the SEC, including our Form 10-Q that will be filed in the next few days. We have no obligation to revise or update any forward-looking statements or information except as required by law.

