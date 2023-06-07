Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Splunk Inc. (SPLK) CEO Gary Steele Presents at Bank of America 2023 Global Technology Conference (Transcript)

Jun. 07, 2023 7:29 PM ETSplunk Inc. (SPLK)
Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) Bank of America 2023 Global Technology Conference June 7, 2023 5:00 PM ET

Company Participants

Gary Steele - President and CEO

Brian Roberts - SVP and CFO

Conference Call Participants

Bradley Sills - Bank of America

Bradley Sills

Great. Welcome, everybody. Delighted to welcome Splunk to the conference here. Very fortunate to have CEO, Gary Steel with us; CFO, Brian Roberts. Thank you both for joining.

Gary Steele

Great to be here.

Bradley Sills

You both. Yeah, welcome to the conference. Katie White is here as well, Investor Relations. Thanks, Katie. So yes, the format, I'll go through some questions here, and then we'll give you guys a chance to ask a question or two, if you want, feel free to raise your hand, and we will get a mic over to you.

And Brian, I think you want to --

Brian Roberts

Before we kick off, we may make forward-looking statements today. So we encourage you to read our SEC filings to see a discussion of potential risk factors that could cause actual results to differ from these statements.

Question-and-Answer Session

Q - Bradley Sills

Wonderful. So Gary and Brian, you just reported a nice Q1, nice start to the year. So I just wanted to get your kind of -- your take -- what are the key highlights that you want to mention here? And what's the investor feedback then?

Gary Steele

Yeah. No, great question. So we were really pleased with the results. We're very happy with the execution. I think there's some really interesting customer win highlights. We won the largest public sector cloud deal in our history that was characterized as an eight-figure deal.

We also won an eight-figure observability deal. And it was where the customer wanted to consolidate down to a

