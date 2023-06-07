Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Try for free
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Oxford Industries, Inc. (OXM) Q1 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Jun. 07, 2023 7:53 PM ETOxford Industries, Inc. (OXM)
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
137.98K Followers

Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM) Q1 2023 Earnings Conference Call June 7, 2023 4:30 PM ET

Company Participants

Jevon Strasser - IR

Tom Chubb - Chairman and CEO

Scott Grassmyer - CFO and COO

Conference Call Participants

Edward Yruma - Piper Sandler

Noah Zatzkin - KeyBanc Capital Markets

Dana Telsey - Telsey Group

Paul Lejuez - Citigroup

Tracy Kogan - Citigroup

Operator

Greetings. Welcome to the Oxford Industries, Inc. First Quarter Fiscal 2023 Earnings Conference Call. At this time, all participants are in a listen-only mode. A question-and-answer session will follow the formal presentation. [Operator Instructions] Please note this conference is being recorded.

I will now turn the conference over to your host, Jevon Strasser of Investor Relations. You may begin.

Jevon Strasser

Thank you, and good afternoon. Before we begin, I would like to remind participants that certain statements made on today's call and in the Q&A session may constitute forward-looking statements. Within the meaning of the federal securities laws, forward-looking statements are not guarantees and actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause actual results of operations or our financial condition to differ are discussed in our press release issued earlier today and in documents filed by us with the SEC, including the risk factors contained in our Form 10-K. We undertake no duty to update any forward-looking statements. During this call, we will be discussing certain non-GAAP financial measures. You can find a reconciliation of non-GAAP to GAAP financial measures in our press release issued earlier today, which is posted under the Investor Relations tab of our website at oxfordinc.com.

And now I'd like to introduce today's call participants. With me today are Tom Chubb, Chairman and CEO; and Scott Grassmyer, CFO and COO.

Thank you for

Recommended For You

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.