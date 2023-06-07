Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Ranking What's Left Of The Big-Tech Anti-Bubble

Jun. 07, 2023 9:11 PM ETAMZN, GOOG, GOOGL, MSFT, META, AAPL
Brett Ashcroft Green
Summary

  • The article presents adjusted operating income PEG comparisons for major tech companies: Apple, Meta, Google, Microsoft, and Amazon.
  • It ranks these companies from cheapest to most bubbly, indicating their relative value based on this adjusted PEG metric.
  • The conclusion discusses the implications of these rankings for investors and the overall tech market.

NASDAQ MarketSite - Times Square

hapabapa

The anti-bubble thesis

The anti-bubble is something not very complex, but the root of where my alpha ideas are centered around.

This is a term I like to harken back to from the Nomad Partnership Letters, where Nick

Chart
Data by YCharts

my own excel data from seeking alpha apple

my own excel data from seeking alpha

my own excel data from seeking alpha meta

My own excel data from Seeking Alpha

my own excel data from seeking alpha google

My own excel data from Seeking Alpha

my own excel data from seeking alpha msft

My own excel data from Seeking Alpha

my own excel data from seeking alpha amzn

My own excel data from Seeking Alpha

Chart
Data by YCharts

Chart
Data by YCharts

Chart
Data by YCharts

This article was written by

Brett Ashcroft Green profile picture
Brett Ashcroft Green
2.37K Followers
I'm a value investor who enjoys using classical value ratios to pick my portfolio. Long-term focused on low P/B, P/FCF, PEG ratios, the Graham Number and an occasional net-net hunter.  I also believe in self-indexing primarily using the Dow Jones Industrial Average as my index of choice combined with Joel Greenblatt's Magic Formula.I'd like to consider my thought process to be an amalgamation of Ben Graham, Joel Greenblatt, and Peter Lynch. I'm an avid reader with an extensive library of value investment-based books. My working background is in private debt financing and real estate. I'm also a fluent Mandarin speaker in both business and court settings. I have spent a good chunk of my adult working life in China and Asia.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of AAPL, GOOGL, GOOG, MSFT, META, AMZN either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

