Ranking What's Left Of The Big-Tech Anti-Bubble

The anti-bubble thesis

The anti-bubble is something not very complex, but the root of where my alpha ideas are centered around.

This is a term I like to harken back to from the Nomad Partnership Letters, where Nick Sleep described it as one of his favorite places to look for value.

When there is a frenzy of activity in one area of the market there is very often an anti-bubble of discarded companies. In the dot com era, these were companies with steady cash flow. Where is today's anti-bubble? - Nick Sleep, Nomad Letters p. 98.

Cash flow was one area that led me to big tech these past 12 months. the beaten-down faces of American commerce on your computer desktop were almost all yielding huge amounts of free cash flow. I realized that earlier than this anti-bubble manifested, valuation was always an issue for me. The unique thing about this brethren of tech titans is that they all use research and development to their advantage. As both a tax avoidance vehicle and a growth expenditure, you could argue that in the right hands, it amounts to retained earnings.

Let's take a look at this nearly-popped anti-bubble to see what deals remain.

The charts

My previous articles regarding my tech buys along the big tech anti-bubble contained the following picks:

Microsoft ( MSFT )

MSFT Alphabet ( GOOGL )( GOOG )

GOOGL GOOG Meta Platforms ( META )

META Amazon ( AMZN )

Apple (AAPL) never made the list because the price remained elevated compared to the other 4. We will include it in the comparison nonetheless as they have a similar expensing profile to the other 4.

Adjusted operating income PEG comparisons

In a previous article on Amazon, I had this to say regarding R&D expenses and adjusted operating income:

They spend on R&D right up to the max point to where they operate on a razor-thin operating margin and leave little left over for Uncle Sam to tax. This in turn compounds my revenue at a faster clip going forward. Eventually, when A high R&D spending company determines revenue has been scaled to the max, R&D may be rescinded to show a much higher GAAP income.

The mindset of desiring value-based on GAAP versus Non-GAAP metrics when there is obvious revenue growth is like wanting to have a higher AGI on your tax returns via W2 income versus higher cash flow and write-offs on a nice portfolio of passive income rental properties. I know which one I prefer.

This is not to say that Research and Development works the same way for every industry. Semiconductors, for instance, is a very competitive industry where the expense is truly needed to even exist and meet the demand of the client. However, for this amazing quintuplet of 5 high moat tech companies, the thesis remains intact.

Methodology

In all calculations below, I am adding back R&D to operating income. We then draw a trailing 5-year PEG based on the metric. The percentage will become the multiplier and the most recent complete year adjusted operating income per share the multiplicand. This is where I am drawing a fair value of PEG 1 in this thesis.

Apple

Numbers in millions

my own excel data from seeking alpha

Apple 5 year adjusted op income CAGR 11.34%

Apple adjusted op income/share last full year $145,688/15,278 shares outstanding = $9.53 a share adj op income.

11.34 multiplier X $9.53 multiplicand = $108.13

Meta

Numbers in millions

My own excel data from Seeking Alpha

Meta 5 year adjusted op income CAGR 13.8%

Meta adjusted op income/share last full year $67,174/2,562 shares outstanding = $26.21 a share adj op income.

13.8 multiplier X $26.21 multiplicand = $361.82

Google

Numbers in millions

My own excel data from Seeking Alpha

Google 5 year adjusted op income CAGR 16.18%

Google adjusted op income/share last full year $114,342/12,722 shares outstanding = $8.98 a share adj op income.

16.18 multiplier X $8.98 multiplicand = $145.42

Microsoft

Numbers in millions

My own excel data from Seeking Alpha

Microsoft 5 year adjusted op income CAGR 16.73%

Microsoft adjusted op income/share last full year $107,895/7,435 shares outstanding = $14.51 a share adj op income.

16.73 multiplier X $14.51 multiplicand = $242.78

Amazon

Numbers in millions

My own excel data from Seeking Alpha

Amazon 5 year adjusted op income CAGR 15.68%

Amazon adjusted op income/share last full year $85,461/10,258 shares outstanding = $8.33 a share adj op income.

15.68 multiplier X $8.33 multiplicand = $130.63

Ranking cheapest to bubbly

STOCK TARGET PRICE DISCOUNT/PREMIUM AAPL $108.13 $179.55 + 65% premium MSFT $242.78 $334.12 + 38% premium GOOGL $145.42 $128.09 - 11.9 % discount AMZN $130.63 $126.91 - 2.8% discount META $361.82 $272.31 - 24.7 % discount Click to enlarge

Rank

Meta Google Amazon Microsoft Apple

15 % margin of safety

Robert Hagstrom who wrote The Warren Buffett Way, alludes to Warren Buffett and Ben Graham using a 15% discount to intrinsic value as a margin of safety. I still think Google is a borderline buy and Meta is the last man standing for the good deals of the anti-bubble.

Free cash flow

While Meta Platforms is the cheaper valuation, Google is doing a great job in maintaining massive free cash flow. This puts a premium on the Google valuation in my mind.

Current ratios

In light of a high-interest rate environment, I love the 2 X current ratios that both of these companies exhibit. The original Intelligent Investor advised a minimum current ratio of at least 1.5 X. In today's market, that would eliminate a lot of stocks. Any gap in current coverage runs the risk of a company having to lump the deficit into long-term debt and increase annual interest expense.

Long-term debt

We can also see that both companies have way less LT debt than current assets. These companies don't need debt to survive. They could be debt free like Dave Ramsey if they wanted to and be just fine.

Conclusion

This anti-bubble is quickly running out of deals. Meta Platforms remains the cheapest valuation, even after the almost 150% run-up they experienced since I last wrote about them. Google is moderately valued and deserves a premium for its free cash flow and balance sheet. I am holding Amazon as the margin of safety gap has closed for me. I am very happy to have placed substantial capital into all these names minus Apple during the last 12 months.

These are never sell stocks in my eyes. All ultra-quality blue chips with moats. I would like to thank Mr. Market for the deals. I'll lock these in the safe till the next time. On to the next anti-bubble, this one is just about over.

