Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Try for free
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

HashiCorp, Inc. (HCP) Q1 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

Jun. 07, 2023 8:18 PM ETHashiCorp, Inc. (HCP)
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
137.98K Followers

HashiCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCP) Q1 2024 Earnings Conference Call June 7, 2023 5:00 PM ET

Company Participants

Alex Kurtz - Vice President, Investor Relations and Corporate Development

Dave McJannet - Chief Executive Officer

Navam Welihinda - Chief Financial Officer

Armon Dadgar - Co-Founder and Chief Technology Officer

Conference Call Participants

Sterling Auty - MoffettNathanson

Derrick Wood - TD Cowen

Michael Turits - KeyBanc Capital Markets

Ittai Kidron - Oppenheimer

James Fish - Piper Sandler

Alex Zukin - Wolfe Research

Gray Powell - BTIG

Mark Murphy - JPMorgan

Nick Altman - Scotiabank

Miller Jump - Truist Securities

Kash Rangan - Goldman Sachs

Patrick Walravens - JMP Securities

Sanjit Singh - Morgan Stanley

Operator

Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for standing by, and welcome to the HashiCorp's Fiscal 2024 First Quarter Earnings Call. At this time, all participants are in a listen-only mode. After the speakers' presentation, there will be a question-and-answer session. Please be advised that today's conference is being recorded.

I would now like to turn the conference over to your first speaker today, Alex Kurtz, VP of Investor Relations and Corporate Development. Thank you. Please go ahead.

Alex Kurtz

Good afternoon, and welcome to HashiCorp's fiscal 2024 first quarter earnings call. This afternoon, we will be discussing our first quarter fiscal 2024 financial results announced in our press release issued after the market close today.

With me are HashiCorp's CEO, Dave McJannet; CFO, Navam Welihinda; and CTO and Co-Founder, Armon Dadgar. In conjunction with our earnings press release, we have published an earnings presentation that provides additional financial information about our quarter. We encourage you to review that presentation in advance of our call. You can access it on our investor website at ir.hashicorp.com.

Today's call will contain forward-looking statements which are made under the Safe Harbor provisions of the

Recommended For You

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.