Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Try for free
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Verint Systems Inc. (VRNT) Q1 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

Jun. 07, 2023 8:28 PM ETVerint Systems Inc. (VRNT)
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
137.98K Followers

Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) Q1 2024 Earnings Conference Call June 7, 2023 4:30 PM ET

Company Participants

Matthew Frankel - Investor Relations and Corporate Development Director

Dan Bodner - Chief Executive Officer

Grant Highlander - Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Ryan MacDonald - Needham & Company

Shaul Eyal - Cowen

Samad Samana - Jefferies

Peter Levine - Evercore

Operator

Good day, and thank you for standing by, and welcome to Verint Systems, Inc. Q1 Fiscal 2024 Earnings Conference Call. At this time, all participants are in a listen-only mode. After the speakers' presentation, there will be a question-and-answer session. [Operator Instructions] Please be advised that today's conference is being recorded.

I would now like to introduce your host for today's call, Matthew Frankel, Investor Relations, and Corporate Development Director. Please go ahead.

Matthew Frankel

Thank you, operator. Good afternoon, and thank you for joining our conference call today. I'm here with Dan Bodner, Verint's CEO; and Grant Highlander, Verint's CFO; and Alan Roden, Verint's Chief Corporate Development Officer.

Before getting started, I'd like to mention that accompanying our call today's slide presentation. If you'd like to view these slides in real-time during the call, please visit the IR section of our website at verint.com, click on the Investor Relations tab and then click on the webcast link and select today's conference call.

I'd also like to draw your attention to the fact that certain matters discussed on this call may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and other provisions of the federal securities laws. These forward-looking statements are based on management's current expectations and are not guarantees of future performance. Actual results could differ materially from those expressed in or implied by these forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements are made as the date

Recommended For You

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.