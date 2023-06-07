PixelCatchers/E+ via Getty Images

Investment thesis

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) has been one of the best-performing stocks over the past decade, delivering an above thousand percent stock price appreciation since 2015. Given a staggering revenue growth compounding at 37% over the decade, I consider this fair. But, margins have stagnated during the last five years, and valuation could be more attractive to me. Therefore, I prefer not to invest in SEDG stock, giving it a "Hold" rating.

Company information

SEDG is the company that designs, develops, and distributes optimized inverter systems for solar installations. The company offers its customers a comprehensive system that includes power optimizers, inverters, and a cloud-based monitoring platform. SEDG's offerings target various solar market sectors, including residential, commercial, and small utility-scale.

The company's fiscal year ends on December 31. The company operates in four segments: Solar, Energy Storage, eMobility, and Automation Machines. The Solar segment is the primary unit representing about 94% of the company's total sales. The company generates about 65% of its sales outside the U.S. Most revenues are generated in Europe, according to its latest 10-K report.

Financials

The company delivered massive revenue growth over the last decade, but profitability metrics peaks seem to be in the past. As an investor, it is important to see margins expand as the business scales up. When they are not, I consider it as a red flag.

SEGD's revenue increased more than fivefold since 2017, but all profitability metrics have declined significantly. We could have blamed the expanded portion of SG&A for driving impressive revenue growth, but if we look at the below chart, we can see that the SG&A/Revenue ratio was almost at the same level in 2022 compared to 2017.

As we have seen in the company description, the company's sales are highly concentrated in the Solar segment. Over the last decade, the company invested, on average, about 9% of its revenue in R&D to diversify its business and improve the efficiency of its core business.

Despite investments in R&D, the company did not succeed in diversifying its revenues in the last three years. The solar segment's revenue was 93% of the total in 2020 and increased by one percentage point in 2022. The profitability of the core Solar segment also shrank, meaning the company's R&D initiatives aimed at the improvement of segment efficiency also did not succeed yet.

If we narrow our analysis down to the latest quarter, we can see that revenue growth decelerated from 62% to 44%. This can be natural as comps become more difficult to beat as the company scales up, but two previous quarters demonstrated about 60% growth. So, difficult comps are not an explanation here. The demand softens amid broad economic weakness and there is little evidence about how long it will last. On the other hand, the latest quarter's revenue growth significantly outpaced the growth of costs, meaning profitability improved. But I would need a couple more quarters to look at the dynamics to ensure sustainable margin expansion. Moreover, levered FCF has been negative in the March 2023 quarter, therefore optimism might be early.

Despite a couple of weak years with shrinking margins and negative free cash flow [FCF], the company's balance sheet is in good shape and has enough resources to weather the temporary headwinds the company is facing in the current harsh environment.

Valuation

The stock delivered a 1.86% increase in price year-to-date. It is significantly below the broader market year-to-date rally but much better than its rival, Enphase Energy (ENPH). The rival's stock declined more than 25% year-to-date.

According to Seeking Alpha Quant valuation grade, SEDG was assigned a "C-" rating indicating that the stock is approximately fairly valued with little upside potential, if any. I usually compare growth companies' valuation ratios to their 5-year averages instead of the sector median. But, we have seen that the company's profitability has substantially deteriorated over the last five years. Therefore, such a comparison might not be appropriate. Here I want to compare the company's multiples to the sector median, and SEDG's multiples are indeed very high.

For a growth stock like SEDG, discounted cash flow [DCF] is the best option for valuation analysis. Valueinvesting.io suggests the company's WACC is about 11%, so I use it as a discount rate. Consensus revenue estimates forecast to continue at about 11% CAGR over the next decade, which I consider fair. It is in line with the expected overall solar equipment market growth, projected at 11.5% by world-energy.org. As seen in the "Financials" section, FCF margin has been volatile in the past years and even was negative in 2020-2022. I expect the FCF margin to return to a positive area in FY 2024 and expand by 150 basis points yearly as the business scales up.

As you can see from the above calculations, the stock is currently fairly valued with tiny upside potential. Given the uncertainty regarding future cash flows, this upside potential is unworthy even if the investment was risk-free. Especially given the close to five percent level of inflation.

Risks to consider

High cyclicality and dependence on governmental policies are inherent to the solar business. Government policies like incentives or regulations can either encourage or cool down the adoption and growth of the solar industry. Changes in subsidy programs or tax incentives can affect demand and cause fluctuations. This might adversely affect the company's financial performance and long-term growth outlook.

As we have also seen in the "Financials" section, the company invests substantial resources to diversify its business. These segments are at an early stage of development. Therefore, there is little certainty that these investments will pay off.

Also, the company generates a substantial part of its revenues in Europe. As we know, this part of the world currently experiences tough times due to the most significant war on the continent since World War Two. We already know that Germany, the largest economy in Europe, fell into recession with significantly declining consumer spending. This is a big blow to the whole European economy. This is a big headwind for SEDG.

Bottom line

Over the last decade, investors who have been long SEDG earned massive capital gains on their investment in the company. Therefore, they might disagree with me because I assign SEDG a "Hold" rating and would not recommend investing in the stock at the current price level. The valuation does not look attractive and does not outweigh the risks. If you want exposure to this industry, consider the investment in ENPH since the company demonstrates more positive trends in profitability as the business scales up. You can find my recent bullish thesis about ENPH here.