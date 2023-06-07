Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Why I Prefer Not To Invest In SolarEdge Technologies Stock

Jun. 07, 2023 9:32 PM ETSolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (SEDG)
Summary

  • SolarEdge Technologies has experienced significant revenue growth over the long run, but stagnating margins in the last five years look like a red flag for me.
  • The company's valuation appears fair with little upside potential, and uncertainty regarding future cash flows makes the stock less attractive.
  • Risks to consider include high cyclicality, dependence on government policies, and the current economic challenges in Europe, where SEDG generates a significant portion of its revenue.

Крупная солнечная панель разгружается на крыше

PixelCatchers/E+ via Getty Images

Investment thesis

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) has been one of the best-performing stocks over the past decade, delivering an above thousand percent stock price appreciation since 2015. Given a staggering revenue growth compounding at 37% over the decade, I

SEDG stock performance since inception

Seeking Alpha

SEDG revenue by geographic areas

SEDG's latest 10-K report

SEDG long-term financial performance

Author's calculations

Chart
Data by YCharts

Chart
Data by YCharts

SEDG solar segment results

Authors calculations

SEDG's quarterly performance

Seeking Alpha

SEDG balance sheet summarized

Seeking Alpha

SEDG valuation metrics

Seeking Alpha

SEDG DCF valuation

Author's calculations

Dair Sansyzbayev profile picture
Dair Sansyzbayev
1.04K Followers
I am a highly experienced Chief Financial Officer (CFO) with a strong background in the oilfield and real estate industries. With over a decade of experience in finance, I have led numerous complex due diligence efforts and M&A transactions, both domestically and internationally.In recent years, I have developed a keen interest in equity research and analysis of public companies. This interest has led me to render equity research services for a Dubai-based family office with over $20 million in assets under management (AUM). My expertise in finance allows me to provide valuable insights and recommendations to clients seeking to make informed investment decisions.I pride myself on my ability to analyze financial statements, evaluate market trends, and identify key drivers of growth in different industries. I am passionate about staying up-to-date on the latest developments and trends in the equity research industry, and I am always seeking to enhance my skills and knowledge through continuing education and professional development.

