The Bank Of Canada Un-Pauses, Hikes 25 Basis Points, Second Central Bank To Un-Pause On Resurging Inflation Fears

Jun. 07, 2023 8:45 PM ETEWC, HEWC, FLCA, BBCA
Wolf Richter
Summary

  • The Bank of Canada un-paused today, after having “paused” following the January hike.
  • he pause had been widely ballyhooed as the end of the rate hikes and a pivot toward rate cuts.
  • Those hopes have now been bitterly disappointed. Everyone is figuring out that this inflation isn’t just fading away on its own.

Glossy Canadian flag in white and red

CGinspiration/E+ via Getty Images

More rate hikes are on the table. “Overall, excess demand in the economy looks to be more persistent than anticipated.”

Bank of Canada overnight rate

Canada treasury 1-yr yield

Bank of Canada assets

Wolf Richter
Wolf Richter is the publisher of wolfstreet.com, a site focused on business, finance, and money. The site is free. In addition to the many years at wolfstreet.com and its predecessor site, he has 20 years of C-level operations and finance experience.

