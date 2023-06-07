Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Try for free
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Kontoor Brands: Concentration And Margin Risk

Jun. 07, 2023 10:39 PM ETKontoor Brands, Inc. (KTB)
Welbeck Ash Research profile picture
Welbeck Ash Research
990 Followers

Summary

  • Kontoor Brands, Inc. is a lifestyle apparel company that specializes in designing, producing denim, apparel, footwear, and accessories.
  • Revenue has declined at a 2% annual rate, as the company has been unable to drive a material increase in interest.
  • Margins are attractive but are slipping due to inflation and increased discounting.
  • The coming 12-18 months look tough, as demand will continue to decline in our view.
  • With Kontoor trading at a justifiable discount to its peers, we rate it a hold.

A millennial woman is preparing the shipment of some clothes in her new online shop

FilippoBacci

Investment thesis

Our current investment thesis is:

  • Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB) is highly reliant on the Wrangler brand, which primarily deals in Denim. This leaves the company highly exposed to changing trends if Denim falls out of fashion.
Chart
Data by

Kontoor VFC

Kontoor financials (Tikr Terminal)

Wrangler

Wrangler (Google Trends)

Wrangler Lee

Denim (Google Trends)

Wrangler Lee

Kontoor performance Q1 (Kontoor)

Kontoor KTB

Kontoor (Tikr Terminal)

vfc levi ralph lauren

Valuation (Tikr Terminal)

This article was written by

Welbeck Ash Research profile picture
Welbeck Ash Research
990 Followers
We intend to provide insightful research and new ideas, through deep bottom-up business analysis. We look to tell a story and identify the hallmarks of long-term quality. We are not swayed by the emotions of market sentiment and short-term desires.“Day to day, the stock market is a voting machine; in the long term it’s a weighing machine.”

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.