Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Try for free
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Forestar: Headcount Growth And Lot Price Increase Could Imply Undervaluation

Jun. 07, 2023 11:17 PM ETForestar Group Inc. (FOR)DHI
Chatool Investments profile picture
Chatool Investments
342 Followers

Summary

  • Forestar Group's increase in book value per share and gross profit margin improvements are driven by a recent increase in the price of lots.
  • FOR's diversified national presence and short-term project execution strategy offer multiple opportunities for profit margin maximization and FCF generation.
  • Despite risks from debt outstanding, dependence on certain shareholders, and supply chain issues, the stock price could potentially trade at a higher mark.

a fan of banknotes dollar bills close up

Ekaterina Volodina

Forestar Group Inc. (NYSE:FOR) continues to deliver an increase in the book value per share and gross profit margin improvements driven by recent increase in the price of lots. In my view, further increase in the price of lots, diversification

Source: Quarterly Earnings Presentation

Source: Quarterly Earnings Presentation

Source: Quarterly Earnings Presentation

Source: Quarterly Earnings Presentation

Source: 10-Q

Source: 10-Q

Source: Quarterly Earnings Presentation

Source: Quarterly Earnings Presentation

Source: 10-Q

Source: 10-Q

Source: Quarterly Earnings Presentation

Source: Quarterly Earnings Presentation

Source: Work From Chatool

Source: Work From Chatool

Source: Work From Chatool

Source: Work From Chatool

Source: Ycharts

Source: YCharts

This article was written by

Chatool Investments profile picture
Chatool Investments
342 Followers
Ex-institutional investor, I am currently a retired individual living in Europe. I don't offer financial advice. This is only my opinion about growth stocks, and some mining plays. -------- DISCLAIMER-----------My information and commentaries are not meant to be an endorsement or offering of any stock purchase. The materials and information provided by the author are not and should not be construed as an offer to buy or sell any of the securities named in the articles here.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of FOR either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.