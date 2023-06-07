Leon Neal

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) needs to start seeing its Tinder turnaround efforts pay off or a cheaper stock price for me to swipe right on the name.

Company Profile

MTCH runs a portfolio of online dating websites and apps. Its brands include Match, Tinder, OkCupid, Meetic, Pairs, Hinge, PlentofFish, OurTime, Azar, and others.

Each brand offers paid and free features, and for many of its brands it's free to create a profile and review other users’ profiles. Subscriptions for advanced features tend to run from 1-6 months. The brands often have pay-per-use features as well, such as the ability of a user to promote themselves over a given time period or to highlight themselves to a specific user. The company also generates some revenue through advertising.

The company breaks down its revenue into four segments. Tinder is its largest brand and segment, and generates over half of its direct revenue. The app, known for its swipe technology, focuses on 18 to 34-year-olds and offers several types of subscriptions.

Its Hinge app, meanwhile, is popular in Europe. It’s focused on millennials and younger generations looking for a relationship. It is mostly in English-speaking markets but has been expanding to other European countries. Its MG Asia segment, meanwhile, has several brands focused on the Asian markets, including Azar, Pairs, and Hakuna. Finally, MTCH’s other brands are placed in its Evergreen & Emerging segment.

Opportunities & Risks

MTCH’s biggest priority at the moment is trying to reinvigorate its Tinder brand. Revenue began to stagnate towards the end of 2022 and into the beginning of 2023 for the brand. The brand was an early viral sensation, so MTCH never had to spend much on marketing. In February it launched its first global marketing campaign, as it tries to change some of the negative perceptions that grew out of the apps early days.

In addition to its new marketing efforts for Tinder, MTCH is also looking to add new features to the platform that can improve the user experience and increase monetization. Among the features Tinder is planning to add include new profile descriptors, improved recommendations, a high-end premium subscription, weekly subscriptions, and a new ad format. The company is also looking to help improve the experience for females, as well as to eliminate users that try to re-direct users to other platforms.

Discussing Tinder on its Q1 earnings call, CEO Bernard Kim said:

“One of the things I've learned in my role as CEO of Tinder is that dating platforms have a delicate ecosystem. And it's important to fully understand the impact new features or minor adjustments can have on the user experience, not only for payers but nonpayers as well. So it is vital for our teams to rigorously test and ensure we're introducing the right features for the ecosystem as a whole. This cautious approach to testing new features and rolling them out methodically is one reason why the revenue impact is muted at the start, but will grow over time. Another key focus has been redefining Tinder's brand narrative. Tinder rolled out its marketing campaign in Q1, and it's having a strong initial impact. Its primary focus was to improve perception, especially among young women. As we detailed in the letter, we've seen noticeable improvements in brand consideration and intent. Marketing began in the U.S. and U.K. and has now expanded to additional markets.”

These initiatives could certainly help drive revenue growth at Tinder, although it is no slam dunk. The company estimates that in North America and Europe, only about 40% of singles 18-34 have never used Tinder. That demonstrates already good brand recognition and user penetration. Asia and the rest of world are much less penetrated, although different social norms could very well keep it that way.

Company Presentation

While Tinder is MTCH’s largest revenue contributor, Hinge has become its biggest growth contributor. The dating app has been growing strongly in English-speaking European markets, and is now starting to expand into other markets. The company noted that it launched the app in France in January and that by March it has become the 2nd most downloaded dating app in the country. It plans to launch marketing efforts in Spain, Italy, and the Netherlands in Q2 to go after those markets.

Company Presentation

In addition to user growth, MTCH is also looking to better monetize the Hinge product. In February, it launched two new subscription tiers for the service. HingeX and Hinge+. In the early going, the company said about 20% of new users have signed up for HingeX.

With Hinge’s success can also come some cannibalization given Tinder’s strong position in Europe. The company said many singles use 3-4 dating apps and that the “vast majority” of Tinder users that try Hinge also remain on Tinder. That said, cannibalization is a real risk, and if Hinge becomes the most popular app it Europe, it will likely partly be at the expense of Tinder.

For its smaller brands, meanwhile, MTCH has recently put them under one umbrella and is looking to better use resources and do cross brand collaborations. It is also looking to launch an app for a “large addressable market that Match Group currently does not directly serve.”

When it comes to risks, potential competition is always a big one. Switching costs for users is low, and the next popular app can always drive users to it. Tinder shows how quickly a new dating app can become viral and impact the industry landscape.

The economy can also have some impact on dating apps. While love and dating is often considered recession resistant, if many singles tend to use multiple dating apps, they can certainly cut back on the number they use. They can also downgrade to less premium tiers as well.

That said, MTCH actually saw subscriber growth accelerate in 2008 and 2009 during the global financial crisis, so there is an argument to be made that it will do just fine in a recessionary environment. However, the space in much more mature today than ~15 year ago, and its main products Tinder and Hinge didn’t even exist then.

Valuation

MTCH trades around 12.1x the 2023 consensus adjusted EBITDA of $1.19 billion and 10.6x the 2024 consensus of $1.36 billion.

It trades at a forward PE of 15.5x the 2023 consensus of $2.59. Based on 2024 analyst estimates of $3.03, it trades at 13.3x.

MTCH is projected to growth its revenue 5% in 2023 and over 11% in 2024.

Its closest peer is Bumble (BMBL), which trades at 11.9x 2023 EBITDA estimates, but which is projecting much higher revenue growth of nearly 18% this year.

Conclusion

MTCH is an interesting potential turnaround story. How the stock performs likely hinges on if it is able to reinvigorate growth at Tinder. However, if it is looking to change its perception and become more female and relationship friendly, it could also be walking a fine line of evolving while keeping what made it successful in the first place.

The growth of Hinge and the fact that it is still in its earlier days of monetization is exciting. However, how Tinder performs will likely be the biggest driver of the stock. Given its current multiple, the stock doesn’t look overpriced, but it also doesn’t look like it is in the bargain bin either.

As such, I’d like to see some more signs of improvement or a cheaper price before getting involved. As such, I’m neutral on MTCH stock at the moment.