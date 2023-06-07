Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Try for free
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Match Group: A Tinder Turnaround Is Needed

Jun. 07, 2023 11:20 PM ETMatch Group, Inc. (MTCH)1 Comment
Geoffrey Seiler profile picture
Geoffrey Seiler
1.36K Followers

Summary

  • Match Group is focusing on reinvigorating its Tinder brand through new marketing efforts and feature additions to improve user experience and increase monetization.
  • Hinge, another MTCH brand, is experiencing strong growth in European markets and has introduced new subscription tiers to boost monetization.
  • The stock's performance depends on Tinder's growth, and while it doesn't appear overpriced, it isn't a bargain either; I am neutral on the stock.
Serial Killer Conviction Prompts Police To Warn Of Dating App Dangers

Leon Neal

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) needs to start seeing its Tinder turnaround efforts pay off or a cheaper stock price for me to swipe right on the name.

Company Profile

MTCH runs a portfolio of online dating websites and apps. Its brands include

This article was written by

Geoffrey Seiler profile picture
Geoffrey Seiler
1.36K Followers
Former Senior Equity Analyst at $600M long-short hedge fund Raging Capital.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.