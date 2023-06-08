CaronB/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Well, even if we are supportive of EU OEMs (Stellantis, Volkswagen, and Renault are all buy-rated), we know that it won't be easy to close the gap with Tesla (TSLA). The US giant reported gross margins at 27% in 2022, which is significantly higher than European battery electric vehicle companies, suggesting that the technology gap could be even wider. Therefore, if the European automotive industry would like to maintain its strong position, it will have to produce products that set new standards in powertrain efficiency. Having said that, we are more optimistic about the auto luxury market, where we see less competitive risk and where we believe the consumer will be also resilient in a period of economic slowdown. Furthermore, we are confident that the recent regulatory change to allow the use of e-Fuel has the potential to mitigate the burden of overheads and reduce the risk on the brand's value. We are not surprised to see Ferrari's (NYSE:RACE) positive stock price performance, indeed, since our last Q1 comment, the company is up by almost 50% (including the dividend payment).

Still a buy, why?

Thanks to the e-fuel new rule, as a result, we decided to reduce the weighted average cost of capital (WACC), which we use in our DCF valuation from 8.5% to 7.5%. In addition, the company is almost debt-free thanks to a solid industrial free cash flow generation (Fig 1); Ferrari's order book remained resilient in recent years. 2023 second half and 2024 will benefit from the entry into production of the Daytona SP3 and the further Purosangue upside. Indeed, Ferrari's CEO decided to reopen Purosangue orders which were suspended following unprecedented initial demand. Moreover, the company communicated that the order book is now heading into 2025; To support points 1) and 2), the company will introduce several other new models and unlike other auto manufacturers, we see minimal short-term risk for Ferrari deriving from a drop in consumption or an increase in interest rates; Here at the Lab, we were concerned about the global semiconductor shortage, but Ferrari is now a major beneficiary. Even today, the lack of semiconductors continues, while the luxury positioning has allowed Ferrari to pay more for the chips, thus ensuring the supply; As already mentioned, A few Wall Street analysts expressed concerns about the battery electric vehicles transition, which is mandatory in Europe, and this might pose a long-term risk to Ferrari's value. However, this risk has diminished, thanks to the presentation of the company's electrification plans. Looking at the Ferrari record, we believe that electrification development represents a great opportunity for the future. The process of electrifying Formula 1 cars began in 2009 and was adopted for the first time in the group's sports cars in 2013 with the LaFerrari. Then, the hybrid technology was further developed. In the last four years, 4 hybrid models have been launched and all met an incredible market demand; In Q1, Ferrari closed its numbers with an increase in net revenues of 20.5% to €1.43 billion and deliveries up by 9.7% to 3,567 units. Deliveries in the EMEA region, the company's main market, decreased by 12% to 1,534 but increased in all other areas. Adjusted EBITDA reached €537 million, EBIT margin stood at 26.9% with an impressive industrial free cash flow which amounted to €269 million (Fig 2); Lastly, aside from the dividend already paid in Q2, Ferrari management renewed the share buyback authorization up to a maximum of 10% of Ferrari's share capital. This will be supportive to sustain a higher valuation.

Ferrari FCF evolution

Fig 1

Ferrari Q1 Financials in a Snap

Fig 2

Conclusion and Valuation

The company confirmed its 2023 guidance, which forecasts net revenues of around €5.7 billion and adj. EBITDA margin at 38% (Fig 4). This will be supported by a better product mix, thanks to customizations and another price increase to counterbalance the current cost inflation. In addition, the company expects a modest improvement in revenues from racing and lifestyle activities (Fig 3). Here at the Lab, we already commented on F1 and its sponsorship development in our last publication. Regarding the valuation, rolling forward our 21x EV/EBITDA multiple on the 2025 number, we should increase our target price from €280 to €285 per share. However, we believe that the current upside is even higher. If we decide to apply for the Hermes EV/EBITDA number (34x), the company is heavily discounted. Taking Ferrari's EBITDA mid-point €2.15 billion and a 10% discount compared to the French luxury player (Hermes' EBITDA margin is at 43% while Ferrari is at 38%), Ferrari's valuation could imply an additional 30% upside with a target price of €350 per share. Therefore, our buy rating target on RACE stock is then confirmed.

Fig 3

Ferrari 2023 guidance

Fig 4