Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Try for free
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Trip.com Group Limited (TCOM) Q1 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Jun. 07, 2023 11:06 PM ETTrip.com Group Limited (TCOM), TRPCF
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
137.98K Followers

Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM) Q1 2023 Earnings Conference Call June 7, 2023 8:00 PM ET

Company Participants

Michelle Qi - Senior Director, IR

James Liang - Executive Chairman

Jane Sun - CEO

Cindy Wang - CFO

Conference Call Participants

Brian Gong - Citi

Simon Cheung - Goldman Sachs

Alex Poon - Morgan Stanley

Wei Xiong - UBS

Alex Yao - JPMorgan

Wei Feng - Mizuho

Thomas Chong - Jefferies

Jiong Shao - Barclays

John Choi - Daiwa

Operator

Hello and thank you for standing by. Welcome to Trip.com Group 2023 First Quarter Earnings Conference Call. At this time, all participants are in a listen-only mode. After the speaker presentation, there will be a question-and-answer session. [Operator Instructions] Please be advised that today’s conference is being recorded.

It is now my pleasure to introduce Senior IR Director, Michelle Qi.

Michelle Qi

Thank you, Andrew. Thank you everyone for joining the call today. Good morning and good evening. Welcome to Trip.com Group’s first quarter of 2023 earnings conference call.

Joining me today on the call are Mr. James Liang, Executive Chairman of the Board; Ms. Jane Sun, Chief Executive Officer; and Ms. Cindy Wang, Chief Financial Officer.

During this call, we will discuss our future outlook and performance which are forward-looking statements made under the Safe Harbor provisions of the US Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties.

As such, our results may be materially different from the views expressed today. A number of potential risks and uncertainties are outlined in Trip.com Group’s public filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Trip.com Group does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statements, except as required under applicable law.

James, Jane, and Cindy will share our strategy and business updates, operating highlights, and financial performance for the first quarter

Recommended For You

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.