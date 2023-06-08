Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
MDY Poised To Outperform Large Caps Starting Now

Jun. 08, 2023 12:14 AM ETSPDR® S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust (MDY)
RidgeHaven Capital
Summary

  • The S&P Midcap 400 ETF Trust offers exposure to mid-cap firms with growth potential, financial stability, and steady dividend income.
  • Large-cap equities have outperformed mid-cap equities recently, but a long-term outlook suggests diversification with mid-cap firms is beneficial.
  • The ETF has a low expense ratio of 0.23%, making it a cost-effective investment option for those seeking to diversify their portfolio.

Start written on starting line on of running track of sports field

BrianAJackson/iStock via Getty Images

The S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) is a widely popular exchange-traded fund (ETF) that seeks to track the performance of the S&P Mid-Cap 400 Index. Mid-capitalization firms usually have a market capitalization in a range of $2

Historical Comparison Large and Mid Caps

Historical Comparison Large and Mid Caps (ycharts)

Long-term Comparison Large Mid and Small Caps

Long-term Comparison Large Mid and Small Caps (JPMorgan)

MDY Top Ten Holdings 10 YR Performance

MDY Top Ten Holdings 10 YR Performance (ycharts)

This article was written by

RidgeHaven Capital
Financial ProfessionalI have a special interest in preferred stocks, deep value and trading strategies. Occassionally, I write about ETFs and retirement.Click the "Follow" button if you are interested in seeing my outsider's view of investing. As an accountant, I see things a little differently than others.Some might say I am a 'jack of all trades' (and a master of none), but I think my experience is unique.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

