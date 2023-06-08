Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Skyline Champion: A Strong Company Though At A Premium Valuation

Jun. 08, 2023 12:25 AM ETSkyline Champion Corporation (SKY)
GrowthInvesting
Summary

  • Skyline Champion Corporation reported an 18% increase in net sales for FY23, but challenges in the housing market may impact growth in FY24.
  • The stock is currently overvalued and showing weakness in its technical chart, leading to a hold rating recommendation.
  • Despite impressive FY23 results, headwinds such as inventory destocking, high material and labor costs, and elevated interest rates may hamper growth in the coming year.
  • I assign a hold rating on SKY.

Skyline Champion Corporation (NYSE:SKY) manufactures factory-built housing in the U.S. and Canada. It provides manufactured and modular homes, accessory dwelling units, park models RVs, and modular buildings. They build homes under Champion Home Builders, Athens Park Models, Atlantic Homes, New Era, and ScotBilt Homes brands in the

I am an active investment banker with more than 15 years of experience in the equity markets. I specialize in long term equity investments. My goal is to provide the investors with strategic investment opportunities in the equity and debt market.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

