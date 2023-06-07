Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Try for free
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Smartsheet Inc. (SMAR) Q1 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

Jun. 07, 2023 11:42 PM ETSmartsheet Inc. (SMAR)
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
137.98K Followers

Smartsheet Inc. (NYSE:SMAR) Q1 2024 Earnings Conference Call June 7, 2023 4:30 PM ET

Company Participants

Aaron Turner - Head, Investor Relations

Mark Mader - Chief Executive Officer

Pete Godbole - Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Terry Tillman - Truist Securities

Scott Berg - Needham

John DiFucci - Guggenheim

Ryan MacWilliams - Barclays

George Iwanyc - Oppenheimer

Ethan Bruck - Wolfe Research

Jacob Roberge - William Blair

Shebly Seyrafi - FBN Securities

Pinjalim Bora - JPMorgan

Jason Celino - KeyBanc Capital Markets

Josh Baer - Morgan Stanley

Keith Bachman - BMO

Robert Simmons - D.A. Davidson

Fred Lee - Credit Suisse

Operator

Good afternoon, ladies and gentlemen and welcome to the Smartsheet First Quarter Fiscal 2024 Earnings Conference Call. [Operator Instructions] And now at this time, I would like to turn things over to Mr. Aaron Turner, Head of Investor Relations. Please go ahead, sir.

Aaron Turner

Thank you, Bill. Good afternoon and welcome everyone to Smartsheet’s first quarter of fiscal year 2024 earnings call. We will be discussing the results announced in our press release issued after the market closed today. With me today are Smartsheet’s CEO, Mark Mader; and our CFO, Pete Godbole.

Today’s call is being webcast and will also be available for replay on our Investor Relations website at investors.smartsheet.com. There is a slide presentation that accompanies Pete’s prepared remarks, which can be viewed in the Events section of our Investor Relations website.

During this call, we will make forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws. We have based these forward-looking statements largely on our current expectations and projections about future events and financial trends. These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and other factors, including, but not limited to, those described in our SEC filings available on our Investor Relations website and on the

Recommended For You

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.