Qualcomm Incorporated (QCOM) Bank of America 2023 Global Technology

Qualcomm Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Bank of America 2023 Global Technology June 7, 2023 7:00 PM ET

CorporateParticipants

Nakul Duggal - Senior Vice President & General Manager, Automotive

ConferenceCall Participants

Tal Liani - Bank of America

Tal Liani

I'm good. Thank you. Okay, thank you very much all for joining us, we put the best to the last, as we say, and we wanted to dig very deep into Qualcomm's auto business. And I'm very pleased to host Nakul Duggal from Qualcomm, I'm going to let -- I'm going to ask you to introduce yourself and your background and what you're doing, because I'm sure you're going to do a better job than me introducing yourself.

Nakul Duggal

Thank you, Tal. And thank you, everybody for being here. I've been with Qualcomm since 95, today's actually 28 years on the date. And I've been doing automotive for about a decade, just over a decade, engineering background moved over to the business about a decade ago. And so, I've been involved with building this business for quite some time. And it really is about how do we take our technology, our platforms, our ecosystems, and address, a brand new end market, which it was many years ago, and obviously, very exciting, very compelling market from many different vantage points today.

Tal Liani

Got it. How do you define the automotive business just give us the high level of what are the target markets you're going after?

Nakul Duggal

So what we started off in the business was to take technologies that we were building for the mobile business and their applicability into automotive. So wireless technologies, cockpit technology that came from Snapdragon, but over the years, we've actually moved over to become very focused on driver assistance, automated driving, we made a few acquisitions. And today we look at ourselves

