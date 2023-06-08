Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Orla Mining: Another Blowout Quarter In Q1

Jun. 08, 2023 12:49 AM ETOrla Mining Ltd. (OLA:CA), ORLA1 Comment
Taylor Dart
Summary

  • Orla Mining released its Q1 results last month, reporting quarterly production of ~25,900 ounces, an improvement from the year-ago period when it was ramping up to commercial production.
  • The company also reported what look to be the highest margins sector-wide despite headwinds from a strengthening Peso, and the company could beat its cost guidance midpoint again in 2023.
  • That said, even with solid exploration results and continued delivery on its promises, I don't see enough margin of safety in the stock yet at US$4.55.

Large yellow open-pit dump truck in an open-pit mining operation.

Maksym Isachenko/iStock via Getty Images

The Q1 Earnings Season for the Gold Miners Index (GDX) was mixed at best, with limited free cash flow generation, rising costs for most producers a year-over-year basis, and flat to lower revenue on balance. This was

Camino Rojo Operations

Camino Rojo Operations (Company Website)

Orla - Quarterly Production Metrics

Orla - Quarterly Production Metrics (Company Filings, Author's Chart)

Orla Mining - Gold Price, AISC, AISC Margins

Orla Mining - Gold Price, AISC, AISC Margins (Company Filings, Author's Chart)

Orla Mining - Quarterly Revenue, Cash Flow & Free Cash Flow

Orla Mining - Quarterly Revenue, Cash Flow & Free Cash Flow (Company Filings, Author's Chart)

Orla Mining - Cash Flow Per Share

Orla Mining - Cash Flow Per Share (FASTGraphs.com)

ORLA - 3-Year Chart

ORLA - 3-Year Chart (StockCharts.com)

This article was written by

Taylor Dart
"A bull market is when you check your stocks every day to see how much they went up. A bear market is when you don't bother to look anymore."- John Hammerslough - Disclosure: I am not a financial advisor. All articles are my opinion - they are not suggestions to buy or sell any securities. Perform your own due diligence and consult a financial professional before trading or investing.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of AEM either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Disclaimer: Taylor Dart is not a Registered Investment Advisor or Financial Planner. This writing is for informational purposes only. It does not constitute an offer to sell, a solicitation to buy, or a recommendation regarding any securities transaction. The information contained in this writing should not be construed as financial or investment advice on any subject matter. Taylor Dart expressly disclaims all liability in respect to actions taken based on any or all of the information on this writing. Given the volatility in the precious metals sector, position sizing is critical, so when buying small-cap precious metals stocks, position sizes should be limited to 5% or less of one's portfolio.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

