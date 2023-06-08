takasuu

Main Thesis & Background

The purpose of this article is to evaluate the PIMCO Corporate and Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:PTY) as an investment option at its current market price. The fund's objective is "to seek high current income, with capital preservation and capital appreciation as a secondary objective".

PTY is a fund I cover a few times a year because I owned it many moons ago. Over time, the risk profile got beyond my comfort zone, yet I keep it in my radar because 1) that could change and 2) I invest in other PIMCO CEFs on actions. Further, it gets quite a bit of positive praise on the Seeking Alpha platform, so I like the use the opportunity to balance out some of that positively with a reality check on the risks present when buying into this product (and others like it).

Right off the bat I would say I am rarely an outright bear on this CEF. It may come across that way, but I see merit to owning high income vehicles and I understand that while buying funds with double-digit premiums is not prudent investing for me personally, others disagree. That has kept PTY at elevated levels and could continue to do so. If we look back over the last year and a half since March 2022, we see that PTY is not exactly a darling investment, but it hasn't been the worst option either:

Fund Performance (Seeking Alpha)

In a more short-term time frame, PTY has actually been moving markedly higher. It appears like the worst of 2022 is behind it and has picked up a substantial amount of momentum - a welcome sign for holders of the fund!

5-Day Performance (PTY) (Seeking Alpha)

Due to this push higher, I thought it was time to take another look at PTY. At this juncture, I see a risky backdrop that could serve as a bit of a warning sign going forward. While the momentum, yield, and broader bond environment are all positive catalysts for the fund, other concerns exist that are central to understanding before deciding if now is a smart time to buy.

20% Premiums Are Not To Be Ignored

Not surprisingly the elephant in the room remains the premium. PTY's current valuation is simply too high for comfort. This is two-fold: both on the surface and in relation to other PIMCO CEFs (and other CEFs across the investment spectrum!). As you can see, the current level is 23%, placing it well above what other CEFs within the PIMCO family are trading at:

Current Valuations (PIMCO)

I have spent years highlighting the pitfalls of overpaying for CEFs. In this review I will simply reiterate this personal stance and suggest that if premiums are understood and are not a concern to any individual - that is fine. Everyone needs to find their own strategy they are comfortable with.

But I will make a straightforward point. PTY's recent gain over the past year is in part due to this rise in valuation. Does that matter? I think yes. What I mean is, last summer the fund was sitting in the 10% premium range. Now it has pumped out a positive return, but that premium has risen above 20%. So the conclusion I draw here is that the returns are based substantially on new buyers paying an ever increasing surcharge to own it. This is opposed to seeing the income stream rise or the underlying value rise. If the gain is coming from premium expansion, that puts it at risk if investment sentiment changes (if the assets were rising, the underlying gains would act as a buffer).

Case in point, over the past year the fund's NAV has not been the reason for gains in total return:

NAV on 6/7/22 NAV on 6/6/23 YOY Change $12.36/share $10.93/share (11.6%) Click to enlarge

Source: PIMCO

Does this mean the fund will see a similar NAV move this year? Not at all. But it should at the very least provide a warning sign to investors - new or current - about what the risk profile is at these levels.

Income Metrics Need To Improve Soon

Second point is on income production. As an income-oriented vehicle, this should be of primary concern for investors. Unfortunately, current metrics are quite weak - although we will have to wait a week or two to see if there was any improvement in May's numbers:

UNII Report (PIMCO)

This is not meant to be alarmist because PTY has a solid history of maintaining its current distribution. It has made this payout for almost two years now. But we should acknowledge the fund does have a history of cuts. The most recent being in September 2021 when it saw a 9% drop in the monthly distribution:

2021 Income Cut (PIMCO)

Again, the thought here is not to walk away thinking PTY is going to see an immediate cut. But rather it is an acknowledgement that this CEF is not immune to broader challenges facing leveraged funds. The yield curve remains inverted, short-term borrowing costs remain elevated, and opportunities for yield pick-up on the longer dated end of the curve are only now starting to really emerge. All of this has pressured income production and will continue to do so. As a result, this has to be weighed carefully against one's need for income and the price they are willing to pay to take on this exposure.

Now Is Actually A Good Time For Credit Positions

Let's now examine some reasons why PTY could be a good investment. The first point considers the debt space more broadly. So this is relevant for PTY, but also for the plethora of options investors have to get exposure to income plays. What I am driving at is that current yields are very high right now on an absolute basis. This is true across IG and non-IG debt, offering investors the chance to lock in higher-than-average income streams for the long term:

Current Yields (Guggenheim)

This bodes well for investors in the world of credit. We can see that the high yield sector has offered even higher income at times of market stress (2015, 2020, etc.), but the current level is well above the historical average. There are supporting factors for this. Namely the fear of an upcoming recession, central bank rate hikes, and high inflation, but it still looks like a reasonable entry point on the surface.

This plays right into the hands of CEFs like PTY that are very exposed to high yield credit. If investors see this is an opportune time to build exposure, then PTY is sure to generate interest given its heavy weighting to the sector:

PTY's Sector Breakdown (PIMCO)

The conclusion I draw here is that PTY has an underlying portfolio that could benefit from the year ahead. While interest rates might tick up higher in the U.S. and elsewhere, I believe we are very close to peak rates. That means that now is a reasonable time to start buying into these sectors for the long term.

I would note that there is no immediate need to rush in. While I see a world near peak rates, I don't see a short-term catalyst for lower rates (more on that in the next paragraph). That is why it is central to me to not overpay for exposure to this area. Look opportunistically now, but stay patient, as the chance to lock in these yields will probably be around for a while.

Central Banks Are Unlikely To Cut Rates

As I mentioned above, PTY has been caught up with most leveraged funds in that central banks were aggressively hiking interest rates. While active management can hedge some of this risk, we have seen now first hand that there is no real way to avoid this entirely. If a debt fund is borrowing to buy more bonds and loans and those bonds and loans drop in value, losses are compounded when interest expenses are factored in. That result has been a painful lesson for investors, and one that hopefully serves as a sign of caution going forward.

The reason this is still relevant is because I do not believe the broader interest rate environment is going to change much in the next few quarters. The relief is that central banks are probably going to start raising rates aggressively. We may see 1-2 more hikes from the Fed domestically, with a similar pattern followed in other developed markets such as Canada and Europe. But inflation still remains high globally, and that is going to limit the amount of cuts we will see in the year ahead. That means short-term borrowing costs will stay elevated, pressuring net income for leveraged funds like PTY.

For US-oriented investors, we know that inflation has been declining here at home but it still high on a historical level. The same is true in Europe. While we have seen sharp drops in inflation, it remains well above what central banks have said they will tolerate:

Euro-Zone Inflation (Yahoo Finance)

I bring this up to show that inflation remains a global concern so readers should not anticipate a markedly lower interest rate environment in the months ahead. It is going to take time (and possibly a recession) for central banks to push rates markedly lower. Further, PTY has roughly 15% of total portfolio exposure to non-US developed markets (notably in Europe and the UK). So the inflationary environment - and the central bank direction - is important across the pond just like it is here.

Bonds Could Look Enticing Compared To Equities

I will wrap up by saying I am generally in favor of shifting to bond/credit plays at the moment. For a while I have shunned bonds, but the backdrop is starting to look too attractive to pass up given the current yields and potential for lower rates in the next few years. This makes initiating positions now and laddering in over the next few quarters a practical, straightforward strategy.

Aside from yields and the interest rate outlook, bonds could also look favorable to equities at the moment. This means PTY and other credit-related funds could benefit as investors rotate out of one sector and into another. To understand why, let us consider the U.S. and global equities have vastly out-performed bonds in 2023. While that is generally what we see, there are long stretches where the opposite can be true - especially during recessionary periods. If one is anticipating a U.S. or global recession, then the recent performance gap between these sectors could be a buy signal for bonds:

YTD Performance (Various Sectors) (BlackRock)

What I draw from this is that bonds have held up reasonably well in 2023 but have still lagged by a meaningful margin. This means if economic conditions worsen, they have plenty of upside left - especially relative to equities.

PTY, given its focus on U.S., non-US, high yield, and IG-rated credit, plays into this nicely. It has a diverse set of holdings, none of which look overbought relative to the market. While PTY itself is expensive, the underlying sectors are not. So this provides a starting point for readers to explore fixed-income exposure if the thesis resonates with them.

Bottom-line

PTY has seen a nice run recently and that is certainly a welcome relief for holders of the fund. But I would caution new buyers here to not get overly aggressive and to moderate expectations. This is an expensive time to be buying the fund, and that will limit forward returns inherently. While fixed-income as a whole looks attractive, PTY is by no means the only way to play this idea. PIMCO itself has a number of similar funds, and others exist outside of the PIMCO family too. In fact, I would probably suggest looking at ETFs with lower leverage because those are less ripe for an income cut and/or should offer more stability than PTY has over time. While I see a path higher for this fund, it is fraught with risk, and investors should therefore plan accordingly.