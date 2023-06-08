Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
PTY: A Word (Or Two) On Risk To Manage Expectations

Summary

  • The PIMCO Corporate and Income Opportunity Fund is being evaluated as an investment option at its current market price, with a focus on its high current income objective.
  • PTY's current valuation is considered too high for comfort, with a 23% premium placing it well above other PIMCO CEFs and raising concerns about the sustainability of its returns.
  • However, current high yields in the debt space, particularly in high-yield credit, could make PTY an attractive investment for those seeking income plays.
Business man comparing risk with return

takasuu

Main Thesis & Background

The purpose of this article is to evaluate the PIMCO Corporate and Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:PTY) as an investment option at its current market price. The fund's objective is "to seek high current income, with

Fund Performance

Fund Performance (Seeking Alpha)

5-Day Performance (<a href='https://seekingalpha.com/symbol/PTY' _fcksavedurl='https://seekingalpha.com/symbol/PTY' title='PIMCO Corporate&Income Opportunity Fund'>PTY</a>)

5-Day Performance (PTY) (Seeking Alpha)

Current Valuations

Current Valuations (PIMCO)

UNII Report

UNII Report (PIMCO)

2021 Income Cut

2021 Income Cut (PIMCO)

Current Yields

Current Yields (Guggenheim)

PTY's Sector Breakdown

PTY's Sector Breakdown (PIMCO)

Euro-Zone Inflation

Euro-Zone Inflation (Yahoo Finance)

YTD Performance (Various Sectors)

YTD Performance (Various Sectors) (BlackRock)

This article was written by

CEF/ETF income and arbitrage strategies, 8%+ portfolio yields

I've been in the Financial Services sector since 2008, which unsurprisingly gives me an invaluable insight in how markets can turn. I was a D1 athlete in college (men's tennis), where I studied Finance. I also have my MBA in Finance.

My readers/followers can trust that I won't pump any investment nor discuss a topic I don't genuinely follow and research. In that spirit, I list my portfolio here for transparency

Broad market: VOO; QQQ; DIA, RSP

Sectors: VPU, BUI; VDE, IXC, RYE; KBWB, VFH; XRT, CEF

Non-US: EWC; EWU; EIRL

Dividends: DGRO; SDY, SCHD

Municipals/Debt Funds: NEA, PML, PDO, BBN

Stocks: WMT, JPM, MAA, SWBI, MCD, DG, WM

Cash position: 30%

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

