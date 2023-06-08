NoDerog/iStock Unreleased via Getty Images

Hormel Foods Corporation (NYSE:HRL) has been in the doldrums since the stock hit its all-time peak about a year ago. Volumes are down, and the acquisition of Planters is not going exactly as planned. However, some problems are out of Hormel's control, like a return to normal buying patterns post-pandemic, challenges in China, and the effects of the highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI) affecting turkey availability. But these events will pass, and Hormel is positioned to grow at home and internationally, especially after several acquisitions.

In the meantime, the valuation is at the lower end of its 5-year range, and the dividend yield is near a decade high. Hormel has a long history as a dividend growth stock, and the safety is excellent. Consequently, I view HRL stock as a buy.

Overview of Hormel

Hormel is a 130-year-old company and a leader in branded and commodity protein sales, especially pork, turkey, and nuts. The company is well recognized in the United States because of its brands, like Hormel, Black Label, Dinty Moore, Planters, Jennie-O, Skippy, Spam, Applegate, etc. Many brands are market leaders. For example, Spam has a 50%+ market share in shelf-stable meats.

The firm has expanded internationally, mainly through acquisitions. Hormel's leading international markets are China, Brazil, and Indonesia. Planters has a 17% share in its segment, Skippy is the No. 2 spread with an 18% of the market, and Hormel's poultry operations combine to have 5%.

The firm has reorganized and now reports three segments: Retail (~65% of total revenue), Food Service (~29% of total revenue), and International (~6% of total revenue).

Total revenue was $12,459 million in 2022 and $12,267 million in the trailing twelve months.

Growth Challenges

Hormel is faced with several challenges impacting growth across its product line. The most important is the HPAI because Hormel is a leading producer of turkey products. Other factors include operational challenges in China and a return to work. That said, these are primarily transitory issues, and Hormel should return to growth.

Avian Flu

Anyone who purchases chicken or turkey in the grocery store has noticed the increasing price per pound. The primary problem is HPAI affects large bird flocks on farms, causing an increase in production costs and limiting supply. According to the Centers for Disease Control (CDC), millions of chickens and turkeys have been culled to avoid the spread of the flu. This action significantly impacts Hormel because its turkey supply chain is vertically integrated, limiting bird availability. According to the most recent quarter’s transcript,

“…sales declined 4% on a volume reduction of 6%. Volume declines were largely attributed to impacts across the turkey supply chain due to highly pathogenic avian influenza or HPAI in our supply chain last fall.”

In fact, U.S. turkey exports are far from their pre-pandemic peak. In 2022, according to the USDA, the United States exported approximately two-thirds of the volume in 2019. Despite the near-term challenges across Hormel’s three operating segments, the turkey business should rebound as the effect of HPAI fades in the second half of 2023, and availability improves.

Operational Challenges in China

Hormel’s first quarter results highlighted international growth in Brazil, but it was more than offset by operational challenges in China, resulting in lower sales and turkey exports. Limited bird availability and export restrictions caused volumes to plunge by 50% year-over-year.

Also, operating conditions were challenging because of lockdowns and travel restrictions. Although these have eased, it will take time for Hormel’s volumes and sales to normalize.

Return to Normal Buying Habits

The COVID-19 pandemic provided a tailwind for many companies because more people cooked and ate at home. However, it was a mixed bag for Hormel because the Food Service operation lost sales on restaurant closures. Fast forward to the present, and the Food Service business is doing relatively well, and profits are up on higher margins. But the Retail segment is faced with difficulties as eating habits return to normal.

Growth Strategy

Hormel’s strategy is to grow its core brands and expand in snacking & entertaining, ethnic foods, food service, and internationally.

Hormel has always been known for its canned and processed meats, like Spam, Chili, and bacon. The firm continues to add market share and sales volumes via brand extensions, new sizes, and packaging.

But Hormel has aggressively acquired companies expanding into other areas. Its most significant acquisition was Planters, adding a well-known non-meat protein brand. Hormel has also purchased Columbus Meats for its charcuteries. The net effect was to allow the company to enter the snacking & entertaining market. Moreover, Planters and earlier acquisitions of Skippy and Justin's make the protein company a primary player in nuts and spread.

Besides branded and commodity meats, Hormel has grown its Food Service business. It acquired Sadler’s Smokehouse and Fontanini, expanding distribution and product offerings.

Next, Hormel is pursuing low-hanging fruit by acquiring international companies. The first expansion was in Brazil with the Cerruti brand. Next, Hormel took a ~29% minority position in Garudafood in Indonesia, allowing it to grow without a significant capital investment. Hormel only has a small presence internationally so acquisitions and partnerships will be accretive.

The net effect is Hormel is no longer a commodity meat company. Instead, it is a branded food business with higher margins and profitability.

Hormel Investor Relations

Dividend Analysis

Hormel's dividend yield has risen to the highest in a decade. The forward dividend yield is around 2.72%, more than the 5-year average of 2.08%. The yield suggests the stock is undervalued. The forward rate is currently $1.10 per share.

Portfolio Insight

Hormel has increased its annual dividend for 57 years, placing it on the Dividend Kings list. The growth rate is nearly 9% per year in the trailing five years. The last quarterly dividend increase was to $0.275 per share from $0.260 in November 2022.

Portfolio Insight

Hormel has solid dividend safety based on earnings per share, free cash flow (FCF), and its balance sheet.

Consensus earnings estimates for the fiscal year 2023 are $1.74 per share, and the dividend rate is $1.10 per share. A simple calculation gives a dividend payout ratio of roughly 63%. This value is near our threshold of 65%. But earnings per share will likely be depressed in 2022 because of the difficulty with turkey volumes and recovery in China sales. But still, earnings cover the dividend, and the ratio should decline in 2024.

Hormel generated almost $728 million in FCF in the trailing twelve months. The dividend required ~$576 million, giving a dividend-to-FCF ratio of ~80%. This value exceeds our target of 70% or less, but FCF should increase as net income increases after 2023.

The company’s financial position is sound. It has $598 million in total cash and short-term investments, $9 million in current, and $3,254 million in long-term debt. However, debt from the Planters acquisition has lowered some of the metrics. Interest coverage is approximately 17X, and the leverage ratio is ~1.4X. Moreover, the company has an A-/A1 upper-medium investment grade credit rating from S&P Global and Moody's. Consequently, the balance sheet is not a primary worry for dividend safety.

Valuation

Hormel’s share price has fallen ~12%+ year-to-date and in the past year. As a result, earning valuation multiple is now 23.2X, near the lower end of its 5-year range. Hormel's valuation is usually higher than its peers because it is no longer a commodity meat processor and liquidity is limited.

Analysts estimate earnings per share of $1.74 in 2023. We will use 24X as the fair value multiple accounting for market leadership, ~47% ownership of the common stock by the Hormel Foundation, and near-term challenges. Thus, our fair value estimate is $41.76. The current stock price is ~$40.25, suggesting Hormel is slightly undervalued.

Applying a sensitivity calculation using P/E ratios between 23X and 25X, we obtain a fair value range from $40.02 to $43.50. Hence, the stock price is approximately 93% to 100% of the fair value estimate.

Estimated Current Valuation Based On P/E Ratio

P/E Ratio 22 24 25 Estimated Value $40.02 $41.76 $43.50 % of Estimated Value at Current Stock Price 100% 96% 93% Click to enlarge

Source: dividendpower.org Calculations

How does this calculation compare to other valuation models? Portfolio Insight’s blended fair value model combining the P/E ratio and dividend yield gives a fair value of $49.65 per share. The Gordon Growth Model [GGM] provides a fair value of $36.67, assuming a discount rate of 9% and a conservative annual dividend growth rate of 6%.

The three-model average is ~$42.69, suggesting Hormel is undervalued at the current price.

Final Thoughts

Hormel is a favorite stock among dividend growth investors because of its Dividend King status and dividend safety. Historically, the company maintained little to no debt. But the Planters opportunity was probably too good to pass up. Based on history, Hormel will reduce leverage, which may take longer than anticipated. The firm’s priority is growth by acquisition right now. Bolt-on brand acquisitions, correction to the limited turkey supply, and improved operational results in China should return this Dividend King to a growth trajectory. Hence, we view Hormel as a long-term buy.