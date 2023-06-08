Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Mesa Laboratories: No Economic Earnings At 18x EBIT Is A Tough Ask

Jun. 08, 2023 1:47 AM ETMesa Laboratories, Inc. (MLAB)
Zach Bristow
Summary

  • Mesa Laboratories' FY'22 results show a decline in revenues and profitability, leading to a hold rating on the stock.
  • Despite growth opportunities in the clinical genomics segment, the company's lack of economic earnings and expensive valuations make it a less attractive investment.
  • MLAB is potentially overvalued, trading at 16x forward earnings and 18x forward EBIT, with further downsides in profitability expected in the next 2-3 years.

Investment Summary

In December 2021, investors in Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB) equity stock copped a bat to the face. After a decade-long rally, investors unloaded shares ad infinitum, to instigate an 18-month long correction. In my last report, I had continued my hold

4

Data: Updata

4

Note: All dollar [ "$" ] figures are shown in [ $000' ] format. (Data: Author, MLAB 10-K)

t

Note: Dates are shown on earnings release dates. Each March period corresponds with December of the previous year. (Data: Author, MLAB 10-K's)

r

Data: Author, MLAB 10-K's

4

Note: Future cash flows determined via net present value with 12% rate and internal FCF estimates. (Data: Author Estimates)

4

Data: Seeking Alpha

4

Data: Author Estimates

This article was written by

Zach Bristow
Buy side equity strategist conducting a blend of fundamental, technical, long-term analysis across the broad healthcare, commodities and industrials spectrum in developed markets. Helping you position your portfolios for the future is my top priority. Shoot me a message to discuss trade ides or talk portfolio construction. Disclaimer:The opinions expressed in all articles do not constitute as investment advice. Please remember to conduct your own due diligence.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

