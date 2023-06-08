Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Darktrace: Great Topline Growth But Hard To Value

Jun. 08, 2023 1:48 AM ETDarktrace plc (DRKTF), DRKTY
Retirement Pot
Summary

  • Darktrace's revenues grew 36% YoY to $260m in H2 2023, but net profit was only $0.5m, raising concerns about profitability.
  • The company's unclear reporting metrics and use of alternative measures make it difficult to assess its financial prospects.
  • Despite strong revenue growth, the translation into substantial profits remains uncertain, making Darktrace's valuation challenging.

Cybersecurity provider Darktrace (OTCPK:DRKTF, OTCPK:DRKTY) is growing sales fast. But profits are tiny and it remains difficult to value the business.

I last covered Darktrace in my September piece "Darktrace: No Bid And Oblique Earnings Outlook" with a “sell” rating, since when the

Retirement Pot
I am a private investor based in the United Kingdom and most interested in equities in the U.K., U.S., Canada and Norway.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

