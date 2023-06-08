Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Try for free
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Signet Jewelers: Luxurious Company At A Huge Discount

Jun. 08, 2023 2:01 AM ETSignet Jewelers Limited (SIG)
The Value Corner profile picture
The Value Corner
568 Followers

Summary

  • Signet Jewelers is the world's largest retailer of diamond jewelry, with a medium economic moat driven by the scale of its operations and its range of products.
  • The company's strong portfolio of brands, large scale, and increasing vertical integration provides a competitive advantage and potential for margin growth in the long term.
  • SIG's shares appear to be materially undervalued, offering a deep value buying opportunity for investors, though risks include exposure to cyclical economies and declining marriage rates in the US.
  • 56% discount on shares relative to intrinsic value is difficult to ignore as a value investor.

Diamond ring on a reflective surface

ProArtWork/E+ via Getty Images

Investment Thesis

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) is the world’s largest retailer of diamond jewelry selling over $7.40B worth of luxury jewelry in FY23.

With over 2800 stores across the United States, Canada and the UK & Ireland, Signet is truly

Signet logo

Signet FY23 Report

Signet pivot towards digital journeys

Signet 2023 Investor Day Presentation

Signet operations geography

Signet FY23 Annual Report

Signet key banners

Signet 2023 Investor Day Presentation

Signet core values

Signet 2023 Investor Day Presentation

Signet FY23 statement of operations

Signet FY23 10-K

Seeking Alpha | SIG | Profitability

Seeking Alpha | SIG | Profitability

Signet Balance Sheet improvements

Signet FY23 Annual Report

Signet FY23 Long-term debt

Signet FY23 10-K

Seeking Alpha | SIG | Valuation

Seeking Alpha | SIG | Valuation

Seeking Alpha | SIG | Summary Chart

Seeking Alpha | SIG | Summary Chart

TVC Intrinsic Value Calculation

The Value Corner

This article was written by

The Value Corner profile picture
The Value Corner
568 Followers
The Value Corner - Brought to you by Haavisto Financial.Five years of long-horizon investment portfolio management and consulting. I focus on creating portfolio value through synergetic stock picks and ETFs to create robust and profitable value generation solutions.Deep value investing and diligent company analysis is the cornerstone of my strategy.I do not provide or publish investment advice on Seeking Alpha. My articles are opinion pieces only and are not soliciting any content or security. Opinions expressed in my articles are purely my own. Please conduct your own research and analysis before purchasing a security or making investment decisions.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

I do not provide or publish investment advice on Seeking Alpha. My articles are opinion pieces only and are not soliciting any content or security. Opinions expressed in my articles are purely my own. Please conduct your own research and analysis before purchasing a security or making investment decisions.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.