Investment Thesis

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) is the world’s largest retailer of diamond jewelry selling over $7.40B worth of luxury jewelry in FY23.

With over 2800 stores across the United States, Canada and the UK & Ireland, Signet is truly a global player when it comes to high-end jewelry sales. Their extensively vertically integrated supply chain combined with a new push towards achieving operational excellence presents a compelling turnaround story that is only just beginning to benefit from their business improvements.

This presents value-oriented investors with a company that could potentially be suffering from lagging market sentiments which in turn could yield an undervalued company and thus, a deep value buying opportunity.

Company Background

Signet FY23 Report

Signet Jewelers is a diamond-jewelry manufacturer headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda. They are the world’s largest retailers of diamond jewelry operating over 2,800 stores across the United States, UK & Ireland and Canada.

The company has gone through multiple restructuring efforts and mergers to form the business they operate today. With multiple distribution channels including a significant presence in e-commerce, the firm finally operates a true omnichannel sales network.

This has allowed the company to grow in profitability and increase their operating margins significantly. The expected growth in wedding and engagements forecast in the U.S for the coming years should help further bolster sales for the jeweler.

Equally, a crucial pivot towards responsible mining, sustainable business practices and a more wide-ranging set of products not solely focused on traditional marriage beliefs suggests the horizon could start to look even shinier for Signet.

Nonetheless, the company continues to navigate an unrelenting macroeconomic environment shrouded by uncertainty and combined with the prevailing 50-year trend of marriages and engagements in the U.S. marking a pronounced decrease in the events. This has cast doubts for many investors over the value Signet may offer as an investment.

Therefore, a fundamental company analysis combined with an intrinsic and absolute valuation is necessary to better understand what value may lie for value-oriented investors in Signet’s shares.

Economic Moat – In Depth Analysis

Signet Jewelers has a narrow economic moat driven primarily by the huge scale of their operations and the range of jewelry products the company offers to a wide set of customer demographics.

From a scale perspective, Signet is the world’s largest retailer of diamond jewelry. The company employs over 29,000 team members who collectively run the over 2,800 stores located across the U.S., Canada and UK & Ireland.

The company has an omni-channel sales network which focuses on driving sales through complementing traditional brick-and-mortar retail outlets with online e-commerce solutions.

Signet 2023 Investor Day Presentation

The move towards increasing the provision of digital sales channels to complement their traditional retail outlets was a critical step towards modernizing the business. In 2023, Signet notes that 75% of customers who made in-store purchases used digital sales channels to assist in their purchasing journey.

Signet also makes roughly 20% of their global sales online. This illustrates the increased outreach and improved customer experience Signet has created through the push towards more digital sales channels.

Signet FY23 Annual Report

To support their retail sales, Signet has developed an extensive global supply network which focuses on vertically integrating many of the steps involved in creating luxury jewelry in order to maintain a tight control over the various processes.

By operating their own diamond polishing, customer service, distribution and technology centers, Signet is able to create multiple synergies throughout their supply network. These synergies manifest themselves in the form of efficient supply processes which are well-coordinated so as to minimize the costs associated with operating their business.

Such a network of vertical integration also allows Signet to ensure the quality of their final product is not compromised by variables not in control by the organization which ultimately, should lead to an improved customer experience.

These supply chain efficiencies combine with the huge number of products Signet sells each year to culminate in an almost undoubted economies of scale advantage for the company. The huge size of their core business allows Signet to enjoy greater bargaining power with suppliers when it comes to input material purchases.

A move towards the provision of lucrative after-sales services (be it Jewelry repair, refurbishment or grading) should provide Signet with a novel revenue stream. Given the high-margin nature of most after-sales services, this net business segment

Together, the push towards more e-commerce sales combined with an incredibly efficient and large-scale supply network create a tangible economic moat for the company. The ability for a competitor to replicate this moat would be almost impossible unless they were able to match Signet in terms of size.

Signet 2023 Investor Day Presentation

Signet’s moat is also driven by the sheer number of brands (or as Signet refers to them: “banners”) the company operates in the jewelry business. Many of the leading name-brands of jewelry such as Kay Jewelers, Jared, Zales, Banter, Diamonds Direct, Blue Nile and Ernest Jones are all banners under the control of Signet.

By operating such an extensive set of banners, Signet is able to tap into multiple market demographics, psychographics and customer journeys to ensure the right product is present in each and every segment.

This leverages Signet’s ability to harness revenues from a fractured and fragmented jewelry landscape while also ensuring the company is poised to target new and emerging markets once they appear.

Signet 2023 Investor Day Presentation

Signet also realizes the importance of maintaining a modern and inclusive approach to business with the company’s purpose and mission stated as being to, “inspire love” and “celebrate life and express love”. This illustrates the company’s broad approach to marketing which, while incredibly direct and focused depending on the banner, is also inclusive of the many different occasions luxurious jewelry could be used in.

I believe the delicate balance between broad and focused banners combined with a devotion to offering customers a unique and differentiated experience should help Signet to drive further growth moving forwards.

Furthermore, their truly unrivalled set of brands and the ensuing reach Signet enjoys across various market segments would be incredibly difficult for any competitor to match. Such a diverse portfolio of brands thus acts to significantly increase the robustness of Signet’s economic moat.

A true wide-moat status is difficult to contribute to Signet, despite their huge set of brands and extensively integrated supply network as a result of the competitive and largely subjective industry in which the company operates. Jewelry brands and their popularity are often at the mercy of the whims and interest of people or organizations with influence.

Therefore, I believe Signet has a medium economic moat which should still provide the company with a tangible competitive advantage over the competition for at least the next ten years.

Financial Situation

Signet has had a reasonably unimpressive fiscal history over the last few years. Their 5Y average ROIC is just 3.40% while their ROE for the same period is just 7.35%. Their 5Y gross, operating and net margins respectively have been just 36.34%, 5.85% and 0.80% respectively.

While these rather poor 5Y operating indicators suggest Signet is an inefficient business, the tides have recently begun to change for the jewelry juggernaut.

In FY22 and FY23 Signet managed ROIC’s of 25.3% and 11.93% respectively. Net margins for the same two fiscal years were 9.4% and 4.36% respectively.

Signet FY23 10-K

FY23 saw Signet earn net sales of $7.84B with approximately 10% of the U.S. market under their control. The majority of these sales (49%) were earned from the bridal merchandising category with a further 45% being earned from general “fashion” segments.

The bridal category continues to be a key revenue driver for Signet with sales predominantly consisting of diamond jewelry sales. Thanks to Signets differentiated set of brand offerings, the company is able to market sales to bridal customers across budget ranges.

This allows the company to achieve the ever-crucial volumes of sales which help increase the potential for economies of scale efficiencies while also harnessing the higher-margin sales of top-end bridal jewelry.

Signet applies this same differentiated strategy to the sale of their “fashion” jewelry too.

YoY Signet’s FY23 total sales of $7.8B increase 0.2% compared to FY22. However, this increase was largely due to the addition of Diamonds Direct and Blue Nile to Signet’s portfolio. Organic sales volumes decreased 6.1% as a result of softening consumer discretionary spending.

Furthermore, the weakening of the British Pound and Euro in international markets (UK & Ireland) saw Signet’s products become more expensive in these markets relative to the domestic US scene. This also resulted in softer than expected sales in their European market.

Signet’s ecommerce sales actually grew in FY23 by 5.8% compared to FY22. This brought the total proportion of sales achieved through digital sales channels to 20.4% - a new record for Signet.

This increase was in particular due to the nature of Blue Nile’s sales which primarily revolve around digital-only purchases.

Regardless of the driver behind this increase, a push towards more ecommerce sales is an important step for Signet as the move towards a less physically intensive jewelry retail business should allow the company to achieve greater margins in their business operations.

Operating incomes dropped from $903M in FY22 to $604M in FY23. This drop was primarily due to the aforementioned softening sales figures and a large $203M pre-tax litigation charge.

While FY23 was less impressive than their outstanding FY22, Signet has managed to create a portfolio of products and brands that is impressively flexible and adaptable to the global macroeconomic conditions the company must endure.

Signet’s net sales are undoubtedly at the mercy of overall consumer discretionary spending as the luxury nature of their products means their overall portfolio has a high price elasticity of demand, especially in a recessionary market condition.

Therefore, Signet expects FY24 revenues to be down to the mid-single digit values due to the continuing downward pressure on consumer discretionary spending.

Signet has also reduced their operational footprint by 21% thanks to a new data-driven approach to business operations. This refreshment in operational proficiency has manifested itself in the form of their total cost of sales only increasing by $90M between FY22 and FY23 from $4.70B to $4.79B.

This truly tiny increase in the cost of sales in a period where most organizations across industries have seen 5-25% increases in COGS illustrates the newfound operational excellence being achieved at Signet.

In the same period, Signet has managed to decrease their selling, general and administrative expenses from $2.23B in FY22 to just $2.21B in FY23. Given the highly inflationary environment the U.S. and Bermuda have faced in this time period, it is truly remarkable to see such an improvement in these expenses.

Seeking Alpha | SIG | Profitability

Seeking Alpha’s quant assigns Signet with a “B+“ profitability rating. I believe that this rating is a representative snapshot illustration of the company’s overall current profit generating abilities.

While the future should see margin expansion thanks to a move towards less capital intensive sales mediums, the uncertainty generated by difficult market conditions makes forecasting the time period of these improvements difficult.

Signet’s balance sheet looks to be in healthy shape too. The company currently has $3.5B in total current assets while total current liabilities only amount to just $2.3B. This illustrates the relatively conservative fiscal strategy being pursued by management with regards to their growth strategies.

Signet FY23 Annual Report

Signet’s excellent liquidity is accompanied by strong operating cash flows in FY23 of $798M, $1.2B in cash and $2.2B in inventory. For investors, such a well-managed, cash-rich and liquid company is excellent news and illustrates the turnaround Signet has achieved since FY19.

The company has a debt/equity ratio of just 0.84x which again is fantastic to see from an investor perspective. Their quick ratio (current assets minus inventory divided by current liabilities) is 0.53x.

Signet FY23 10-K

Signet has just $147M in long-term debt with all debentures maturing in FY25. Such an unleveraged long-term debt positions is welcomed news for investors. Given Signet’s strong cashflows and growing margins, I believe the company should easily be able to pay these debentures without sacrificing profitability.

Signet operates with a financial leverage of 4.19x with the company continuously moving back towards their pre-pandemic leverage levels of around 2.5x.

Overall, it is clear that the management at Signet focusing heavily on returning the business to significant levels of profitability in the near future. Signet’s unique set of brands and products combined with significant vertical integration of their supply networks provides the company with a solid foundation to continue increasing their margins into the future.

While profitability is undoubtedly susceptible to the prevailing market conditions and their impact on consumer discretionary spending, it is clear that management is working hard to create a more resilient and profitable core business.

I believe the true benefits of this turnaround in business activities will only be realized over the course of the next five to six years with significant future profitability on the horizon.

Valuation

Seeking Alpha | SIG | Valuation

Seeking Alpha’s Quant has assigned Signet with a “B-“ Valuation rating. I find this valuation to be a slightly pessimistic overview of Signet’s current valuation. I believe Signet is currently trading at a reasonable discount compared to their future cash generation abilities.

The firm is currently trading at P/E GAAP FWD ratio of just 5.72x and a P/CF TTM ratio of only 3.63x. Their FWD EV/EBITDA of 4.04x is very low in my opinion, along with their EV/Sales TTM of just 0.48x.

To emphasize, Signet is trading at less than half the worth of their FY23 total sales.

I believe these figures alone suggest that Signet could be trading at a pronounced undervaluation compared to the intrinsic and future value present in the firm.

Seeking Alpha | SIG | Summary Chart

From an absolute perspective, Signet shares are trading at what seems to be a mediocre price. Signet shares are currently trading around 5% higher YTD with 10Y returns being a underwhelming -5%.

While little concrete conclusions can be deduced from this long-term overview, Signet’s share price now compared to late 2015 does seem rather strange given that the company has grown significantly in this same period.

With over twice as many brands and products as in 2015, it is difficult or understand how Signet could ultimately be valued at a roughly -30% discount in FY23 compared to these mid-decade figures.

By accomplishing a simple financial valuation based on the calculation below and using the estimated 2024EPS of $11.11 a conservative r value of 0.03 (3%) and the current Moody’s Seasoned AAA Corporate Bond Yield, we can derive a base-case IV for Signet of $158.

The Value Corner

Even when using this conservative CAGR value for r, Signet appears to be undervalued by huge 56%.

When using a marginally more optimistic CAGR value of 0.06 (6%), shares are valued at around the $220 mark, which would represent a truly massive 69% undervaluation.

Therefore, I believe Signet as a company is currently sitting quite firmly in deep value territory. If the firm is able to harness the expected growth in margins and the resulting net incomes, the potential for FY25-FY26 results to outperform even the current management expectations is real.

In the short term (3-10 months) it is difficult to say exactly what the stock will do. Much depends on the prevailing macroeconomic conditions and how reluctant investor sentiment will be to react to the great news coming from the company.

In the long term (2-4 years) I expect their position as largest and most trusted diamond and jewelry retailer to become even stronger. Their strong portfolio of brands, large scale and increasing levels of tight vertical integrations provides Signet a moat which is not only robust, but one which could be efficient at providing real margins for the company’s business operations.

I believe current share prices represent a classic lagging-sentiment mistake by Mr. Market. A base-case 56% undervaluation is simply too large to ignore.

Risks Facing Signet

Signet’s primary risk stems from their high levels of exposure to the cyclical nature of global economies along with the continuously declining levels of marriages occurring within the United States.

Given the cyclical nature of U.S. and global economies, Signet’s net sales for each fiscal year are largely tethered to the propensity for consumers to spend their discretionary income on luxury goods.

Because of this, Signet may struggle to create tangible value for shareholders in the event of a recession or economic slowdown. This place near-term results in particular at risk due to the uncertainty surrounding the ability of U.S., Canadian and European economies to skirt a recession in 2023.

The continuously decreasing number of marriages and engagements occurring within the U.S. since the late 1960s also creates some risk towards Signet’s core business model. Ultimately, the bridal category is still responsible for almost half of the company’s revenues meaning any decrease in sales from this lucrative segment could significantly harm Signet’s profitability.

Nonetheless, an increase in marriages and engagements is actually forecast for 2024 to 2025 which would break the almost 70 years of decreases in popularity these events have witnessed.

Furthermore, Signet’s expansion into a more inclusive and less restrictive definition of “celebrating love” should prove beneficial for the company as it opens up an increased number of sales opportunities for the company.

From an ESG perspective, the risk of poor business ethics arise when discussing Signet’s extensive diamond procurement operations. While Signet’s management has devoted a paramount importance towards being a sustainable, socially beneficial and responsible corporation, the risk of unethical artisanal diamond procurement occurring within their supply networks is real.

Signet has begun to offer more laboratory-created diamonds in their product portfolio which is in line with most of their key competitors. This switch should help Signet decrease the probability of unethical practices occurring within their supply chain and increases their environmental sustainability significantly.

While this social risk is real, I believe Signet’s devotion to being a beneficial and responsible corporation is truly exceptional which is why this stock ticks most of the boxes for the ESG conscious investor.

Summary

Signet business to offer its U.S., Canadian and European customers a wide range of high-quality luxury jewelry products and services has proven lucrative over the years and has ultimately allowed Signet to grow in the huge business they are today.

Nonetheless, underwhelming fiscal results over the past ten years has left a sour reputation for the company in the minds of many investors. Therefore, the current expansionary projects, focus on increased services revenue and margin expansion objectives may be going unnoticed by the general market.

While achieving FY22 results may be difficult due to the unique post-pandemic factors that led to this superior year of profitability, a sustainably successful long-term future looks to be on the cards for Signet.

Given the huge discount that Signet is currently trading at, it’s seemingly underfollowed nature and newfound desire to achieve operational excellence, I believe a real value opportunity exists in Signet’s shares.

I award Signet with a Strong Buy rating thanks to the large 56% undervaluation currently present in shares and the company’s strong future profitability potential. I believe now is the time to get-in on a high-quality business at a great price.