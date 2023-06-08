Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Try for free
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Why Despegar Could Lift Off Once Again

Jun. 08, 2023 2:05 AM ETDespegar.com, Corp. (DESP)
Ian Bezek profile picture
Ian Bezek
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • Latin American online travel agent Despegar is on the threshold of returning to profitability.
  • The company is reporting tremendous year-over-year growth.
  • I believe shares could enjoy a major rerating over the next 12 months as the company completes its post-pandemic turnaround.
  • Looking for a helping hand in the market? Members of Ian's Insider Corner get exclusive ideas and guidance to navigate any climate. Learn More »

Passenger airplane taking off at sunset

guvendemir

Despegar.com (NYSE:DESP) is Latin America's leading native online travel agent website and application. Despegar means "to take off" in Spanish, but shares have done quite the opposite since their debut.

Originally hailing from Argentina, Despegar.com began trading near its

Chart
Data by YCharts

Chart
Data by YCharts

Despegar earnings outlook

Despegar earnings outlook (Seeking Alpha)

Chart
Data by YCharts

If you enjoyed this, consider Ian's Insider Corner to enjoy access to similar initiation reports for all the new stocks that we buy. Membership also includes an active chat room, weekly updates, and my responses to your questions.

This article was written by

Ian Bezek profile picture
Ian Bezek
21.92K Followers
Research and trade alerts from a hedge fund pro with a global outlook.

Ian worked for Kerrisdale, a New York activist hedge fund, for three years, before moving to Latin America to pursue entrepreneurial opportunities there. His Ian's Insider Corner service provides live chat, model portfolios, full access and updates to his "IMF" portfolio, along with a weekly newsletter which expands on these topics.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of DESP,CAAP either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.