DIVO: This Fund Is Likely To Underperform If There Is A Recession

Summary

  • The Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF, DIVO, may underperform benchmarks and other dividend funds in an economic slowdown due to its overweight in cyclical sectors.
  • DIVO has a 5.21% yield and has experienced solid dividend growth of 7% over the last five years, making it appealing to income-focused investors.
  • The fund's options strategy could generate more income if the economy slows and markets become more volatile, but it may not be well-positioned for a prolonged economic slowdown.

The investing environment continues to change. While Covid and then inflation have created significant challenges for investors over the last several years, and there are now increasing signs of an economic slowdown. Even though most investors are focused on

A Chart of DIVO's sector allocation (Amplify ETFs)

I am an avid investor and trader who has worked in law, politics, and business.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

