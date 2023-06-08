The Month In Closed-End Funds: May 2023
Summary
- For the third month in four, equity CEFs (-1.95%) on average witnessed downside performance, while their fixed income CEF cohorts (-0.66%) posted losses for the first month in three.
- At month end, 9% of all CEFs traded at a premium to their NAV, with 10% of equity CEFs and 8% of fixed income CEFs trading in premium territory.
- For May, Convertible Securities CEFs (+0.07%) outperformed the other classifications in the equity CEF universe for the first month since August 2020.
- Loan Participation CEFs (-0.08%) mitigated losses better than the other classifications in the domestic taxable fixed income CEF universe for the first month in three.
- The world bond CEFs macro-group (-0.19%) outpaced its domestic taxable bond (-0.46%) and municipal debt (-1.11%) CEF counterparts.
For the month, 23% of all closed-end funds (CEFs) posted net-asset-value (NAV)-based returns in the black, with only 21% of equity CEFs and 24% of fixed income CEFs chalking up returns in the plus column.
Lipper's mixed-assets CEFs (-0.71%) macro-group for the first month in three mitigated losses better than or outpaced its two equity-based brethren: domestic equity CEFs (-2.16%) and world equity CEFs (-2.48%). For the first month since August 2020, the Convertible Securities CEFs classification (+0.07%, April's laggard) moved to the top of the equity leaderboard, followed by Income & Preferred Stock CEFs (-0.97%) and Sector Equity CEFs (-1.17%).
The world income CEFs macro-group - for the first month in five - mitigated losses better than or outpaced the other two macro-groups in the fixed income universe, posting a 0.19% loss on average, followed by domestic taxable bond CEFs (-0.46%) and municipal debt CEFs (-1.11%). Investors pushed Loan Participation CEFs (-0.08%) to the top of the domestic taxable fixed income leaderboard for the first month in three, followed by General Bond CEFs (-0.21%) and High Yield CEFs (-0.32%).
Year to date, both equity and fixed-income CEFs posted plus-side returns on a NAV basis, rising 1.06% and 2.92%, respectively.
The median discount of all CEFs widened 94 bps to 11.56% for May - wider than the 12-month moving average median discount (8.86%). Equity CEFs' median discount widened 92 bps to 12.55%, while fixed income CEFs' median discount widened 72 bps to 11.01%.
In this report, we highlight May 2023 CEF performance trends, premiums and discounts, and corporate actions and events.
Editor's Note: This article covers one or more microcap stocks. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.
This article was written by
Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.