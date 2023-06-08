Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Try for free
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

The Month In Closed-End Funds: May 2023

Jun. 08, 2023 2:10 AM ETCEDIX, IIMAX, IIMCX, IIMFX, IIMWX, NBXG, RCG, STK, TWN, XARKX
Tom Roseen profile picture
Tom Roseen
1.61K Followers

Summary

  • For the third month in four, equity CEFs (-1.95%) on average witnessed downside performance, while their fixed income CEF cohorts (-0.66%) posted losses for the first month in three.
  • At month end, 9% of all CEFs traded at a premium to their NAV, with 10% of equity CEFs and 8% of fixed income CEFs trading in premium territory.
  • For May, Convertible Securities CEFs (+0.07%) outperformed the other classifications in the equity CEF universe for the first month since August 2020.
  • Loan Participation CEFs (-0.08%) mitigated losses better than the other classifications in the domestic taxable fixed income CEF universe for the first month in three.
  • The world bond CEFs macro-group (-0.19%) outpaced its domestic taxable bond (-0.46%) and municipal debt (-1.11%) CEF counterparts.

Wall street sign in New York with New York Stock Exchange background

naphtalina/iStock via Getty Images

For the month, 23% of all closed-end funds (CEFs) posted net-asset-value (NAV)-based returns in the black, with only 21% of equity CEFs and 24% of fixed income CEFs chalking up returns in the plus column.

View as PDF
FUNDMARKET INSIGHT REPORT
15

This article was written by

Tom Roseen profile picture
Tom Roseen
1.61K Followers
Tom Roseen is the Head of Research Services, joining from Janus in 1996. He is the editor and an author of Lipper's U.S. Research Studies, FundFlows Insight Reports and FundIndustry Insight Reports. He is involved in fund analysis and research, and contributes to the monthly and quarterly equity and fixed income FundMarket Insight reports, webcasts and podcasts, where he focuses on domestic and world fund performance and attribution. His areas of expertise include closed-end fund analysis, portfolio evaluation, equity and fixed income fund research, fund flows analysis, after-tax performance and Lipper Leaders. Tom has a BS in finance from Metropolitan State College of Denver and a Master's in International Management from the University of Denver.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.