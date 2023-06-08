Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Cirrus Logic's Crazy Revenue Signature Just Got Crazier

Jun. 08, 2023 2:32 AM ETCirrus Logic, Inc. (CRUS)AAPL
Patient Tech Investor
Summary

  • Cirrus Logic's recent financial report showed weaker results than expected, with revenue at $375 million, guidance significantly less and a tax rate increase to 25% from 24%.
  • The stock took another hit lower with the report.
  • The market and analysts may be grossly underestimating Cirrus' near-term potential earnings.
  • At the time of the report, Cirrus is expecting significant higher revenue for the last three quarters of its fiscal year.
  • With the stock price hovering near $80, a buy rating might be in order after the next earnings report.

After Silicon Valley Bank"s Failure, Regional Banks Face Greater Scrutiny

Spencer Platt/Getty Images News

Cirrus Logic's (NASDAQ:CRUS) seasonal revenue signature has been, at times, mysterious and crazy. This past report for the March quarter was no exception. In a recent article discussing this signature, Cirrus Logic's Crazy

March 2023 Presentation

Cirrus

I have been an investor for several decades enduring the 87 crash, 2000 crash, and 08 crash. I do use trading systems developed with TradeStation. I have enjoyed the rewards from both buy and hold and trading. My professional experiences includes several decades as a process control engineer. I hold a JD from an eastern law school.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of CRUS either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

