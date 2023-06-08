jroballo

Atlas Lithium (NASDAQ:ATLX) is a mineral exploration company focused on lithium and other battery metals. The company owns the largest hard-rock lithium mineral property portfolio in Brazil and has ten drills operating. The company has signed a $65 million memorandum of understanding with Mitsui & Co. Many investors have counted on this memorandum of understanding more than its real value. However, it is just a nonbinding agreement that states each party's intentions to take action. It might turn into money, and it might not. On the other hand, there is an agreement that investors almost ignored it. On 2 May 2023, ATLX announced a $20 million non-dilutive funding from Lithium Royalty Corp. (OTCPK:LITRF). This $20 million funding, which has already made ATLX able to follow its plans, means a lot for the company's drilling projects.

In the company's financial results in the next few quarters of 2023, you may not see significant revenues from lithium production or any revenues at all. However, you might see a stronger cash position and a company with significantly more assets. Investing in ATLX is investing in its future, and the recent statements of the company, combined with the significant investment of Lithium Royalty Corporation in ATLX, mean that compared with three months ago, the future has become brighter. For those who want to make sure that ATLX is profitable first, then start investing in the stock, ATLX may not be a good choice. However, for those who want to invest in the company's future regarding the existing risks, ATLX can be a buy.

Financial results

As of 31 March 2023, ATLX's cash and cash equivalents were $4.98 million, compared with $0.28 million on 31 December 2022. As a result of higher cash and cash equivalents, and higher intangible assets, the company's total assets increased from $5.68 million on 31 December 2022 to $12.39 million on 31 March 2023. On the other hand, ATLX's total liabilities decreased from $2.88 million on 31 December 2022 to $2.54 million on 31 March 2023. It means that in the first quarter of 2023, ATLX made significant equity financing. ATLX's weighted number of common shares outstanding increased from 4.3 million in 4Q 2022 to 6.6 million in 1Q 2023. However, the company still does not have revenues or cost of revenues. All the expenses of the company are devoted to expenses such as professional fees, general and administrative expenses, stock-based compensation, and exploration costs, which all of them hiked in the first quarter of 2023. For now, the company is expanding without making any money. As a result, its net loss attributable to Atlas Lithium Corporation stockholders increased from $0.83 million in 4Q 2022 to $3.99 million in 1Q 2023.

In the first quarter of 2023, ATLX used $3.66 million in its operating activities, compared with $0.50 million in 4Q 2022. Also, due to a significant increase in intangible assets (including mining rights), the company's use in investing activities increased from $0.15 million in 4Q 022 to $1.28 million in 1Q 2023. On 19 January 2023, the company acquired five mineral rights totaling 1091 hectares (2696 acres) owned by an unrelated Brazilian mining enterprise. Finally, as a result of net proceeds from the sale of common stock, ATLX's net cash provided by financing activities increased from $0.62 million in 4Q 2022 to $9.56 million in 1Q 2023.

Developments and potentials

Atlas Lithium plans to develop and own 100% of a processing facility which might result in producing 150000 tons of lithium concentrate per year. However, the company is in the initial stages of its development and no one can be sure that ATLX will be able to do so. All of ATLX's mineral projects are located in Brazil, and the company believes that it holds the largest portfolio of exploration properties for battery minerals in Brazil. On 4 April 2023, the company announced it has identified lithium mineralization that is both superficial and high-grade; however, it didn't mean so much. The announced results just meant a higher likelihood of an open pit operation and extraction.

On 24 April 2023, Atlas Lithium announced strong metallurgical test results for its hard-rock lithium project in Brazil. The company explained that all metallurgical test work targets exceeded, and announced achieving heavy liquid separation (HLS) with a very high grade of 7.00% lithium oxide. "Atlas Lithium is advancing well towards our goal of becoming a leading provider of lithium concentrate," the CEO stated. As a result of these two announcements, the company's stock price soared from $18 on 4 April 2023 to $42 on 2 May 2023, then dropped to $17 with huge traded volumes in two days. The irony was that the stock's price dropped amid one of the company's biggest achievements.

On 2 May 2023, ATLX announced that the company sold 3.0% of Gross Overriding Revenue royalty to Lithium Royalty Corporation, for $20 million, which was the largest lithium royalty deal in Brazil. As the company provided a new corporate update on 5 May 2023, explaining its operational progress in the past few months by mentioning that the company has 10 active diamond-core drills advancing its 40000-meter lithium exploration campaign, the stock's price jumped to $28; however, it dropped again. Now, the stock is trading at around $22 per share, which I believe that it is not representing the company's $20 million non-dilutive funding on 2 May 2022. Lithium Royalty Corporation is a known lithium-focused royalty company, and its investment in ATLX is not something that can be simply ignored. Also, it is important to know that on 30 May 2023, Atlas Lithium announced its longest down-drill lithium mineralization of the company's exploration campaign. The fact is that Lithium Royalty Corporation's $20 million investment in ATLX has made the company able to fund its planned drilling campaign and can continue progressing in the future months. However, the stock's price is not reacting accordingly.

The reason might be its sudden soar between 4 April to 2 May, and its sudden plunge between 2 May to 4 May, followed by another jump and drop during a few days. These sudden massive increases and decreases have made the investors not trust the company's performance. In the past two months, the market overreacted to the less important announcement of the company and almost ignored the biggest announcement (a $20 million non-dilutive funding).

On 5 June 2023, a lawsuit, on behalf of those who purchased ATLX shares between 25 March 2023 to 4 May 2023, hit the stock, alleging that the company made materially false and misleading statements about its success in mining lithium and other battery materials. However, the company's statements about its progress were not misleading. It is a mining company with considerable mining rights and resources that may not reach its goals soon, or at all. Investing in ATLX is very risky and you should just devote a small portion of your portfolio to it. On the other hand, once the company starts producing lithium, ATLX's stock price might soar.

End note

For those who want to devote a small portion of their portfolio to ATLX, the company's recent developments, and a $20 million non-dilutive funding must be considered. You should take into account that the company may not have significant revenues from lithium production in the following quarters. However, once it starts producing lithium, it will reward its shareholders and the stock's current price might be a good entry point. The stock is a buy.