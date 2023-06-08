Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Try for free
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Atlas Lithium: The $20 Million Non-Diluted Funding Is Ignored

Jun. 08, 2023 2:36 AM ETAtlas Lithium Corporation (ATLX)
SM Investor profile picture
SM Investor
2.45K Followers

Summary

  • Atlas Lithium, a mineral exploration company, has received $20 million in non-dilutive funding from Lithium Royalty Corporation, enabling it to fund its planned drilling campaign.
  • ATLX holds the largest portfolio of exploration properties for battery minerals in Brazil and plans to develop a processing facility producing 150,000 tons of lithium concentrate per year.
  • Investing in Atlas Lithium is risky, but once it starts producing lithium, the stock price may soar, making it a buy for those willing to take the risk.

Lithium element symbol from the periodic table near metallic lithium with copy space. 3d illustration.

jroballo

Atlas Lithium (NASDAQ:ATLX) is a mineral exploration company focused on lithium and other battery metals. The company owns the largest hard-rock lithium mineral property portfolio in Brazil and has ten drills operating. The company has signed a $65 million

This article was written by

SM Investor profile picture
SM Investor
2.45K Followers
As a fundamental stock market analyst, I mostly use real-market data to estimate stocks' intrinsic value. I evaluate dividend stocks using Comparative Company Analysis and Dividend Discount Model methods. I also use statistical analysis to make projections on variables related to the market to turn my observations into numbers.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.