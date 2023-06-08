Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Try for free
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Transcontinental Inc. (TCLAF) Q2 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
137.99K Followers

Transcontinental Inc. (OTCPK:TCLAF) wQ2 2023 Earnings Conference Call June 8, 2023 4:15 PM ET

Company Participants

Yan Lapointe - Director, IR

Isabelle Marcoux - Chairman

Tom Morin - President and Chief Executive Officer

Don LeCavalier - CFO

Conference Call Participants

Adam Shine - National Bank Financial

Hamir Patel - CIBC Capital Markets

Sid Dilawari - Cormark

Stephen MacLeod - BMO Capital Markets

Drew McReynolds - RBC

Operator

Welcome to the TC Transcontinental Second Quarter of Fiscal 2023 Results Conference Call. [Operator instructions] As a reminder, this conference is being recorded today, June 07, 2023.

I'd now like to turn the conference over to Yan Lapointe, Director, Investor Relations and Treasury. Mr. Lapointe, please go ahead.

Yan Lapointe

Thank you, Julie, and good afternoon, everyone. Welcome to Transcontinental's second quarter fiscal 2023 earnings call. Before we begin, please note that the press release, the MD&A, along with complete financial statements and related notes as well as the slides supporting management's remarks, are all available on our website at www.tc.tc under the Investor Relations section. A replay of this conference call will also be available on our website shortly after the call.

Please note that this conference call is intended for the financial community. Media are in listen-only mode and should contact Nathalie St-Jean, Senior Adviser, Corporate Communications, for more information.

Some of the financial measures discussed over the course of this conference call are non-IFRS. You can refer to the MD&A for a complete definition and reconciliation of these measures to IFRS. In addition, this conference call might also contain forward-looking statements. These statements are based on the current expectations of management and information available as of today, and they involve numerous risks and uncertainties, known and unknown. The risks, uncertainties and other factors that could influence actual results are described in the fiscal 2022 annual MD&A and in

Recommended For You

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.