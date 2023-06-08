Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Trade Deficit Spikes To Highest Level In 6 Months

Summary

  • The April trade deficit came in at -$74.5B which was the largest trade deficit since October 2022.
  • While the TTM Deficit is falling, it remains extremely large. It had been improving some in recent months but has gone the other way in the latest month.
  • Zooming out and focusing on the net numbers shows the longer-term trend. Recent months have been very volatile, so it is hard to tell what trend is being established.

trade deficit

Kameleon007/iStock via Getty Images

By SchiffGold

The April trade deficit came in at -$74.5B, which was the largest trade deficit since October 2022.

Monthly Plot Detail

Figure 1: Monthly Plot Detail

The table below provides detail.

Monthly Trade Deficit

  • The increase was
Trade Balance Detail

Historical Net Trade Balance

Historical Services Surplus

Trailing 12 Months (<a href='https://seekingalpha.com/symbol/TTM' title='Tata Motors Limited'>TTM</a>)

TTM vs GDP

Year to Date

This article was written by

SchiffGold profile picture
SchiffGold
3.35K Followers
SchiffGold is a full-service, discount precious metals dealer specializing in investment-grade gold and silver bullion. We offer a range of related services, from vault storage partners to physical gold IRAs. Renowned investor Peter Schiff founded SchiffGold in 2010 to provide a trustworthy source of bullion for his brokerage clients. Peter has always advised long-term investment in physical precious metals as an inflation-proof store of value. Unfortunately, he found far too many gold buyers were getting swindled by big companies pushing numismatics at high markups. SchiffGold is his answer — an honest gold dealer that sells only the most liquid bullion products in the world at the lowest possible prices.

