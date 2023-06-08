Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Try for free
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Comerica Bank Towering Above The Skyline, A Buying Potential

Jun. 08, 2023 3:11 AM ETComerica Incorporated (CMA)
Albert Anthony profile picture
Albert Anthony
80 Followers

Summary

  • Comerica Bank gets a Strong Buy Rating due to its undervaluation, strong capital ratio, competitive dividend yield, and revenue diversification.
  • Comerica Bank's current dividend yield is 6.57%, and the company has a well-diversified business model across traditional banking, insurance, equipment leasing/financing, and wealth advisory segments.
  • Risks to the bullish outlook include potential nonperforming loans and deposit outflows, but these are being mitigated and managed responsibly by the company.

Comerica Bank Building - Dallas

Comerica Bank Building - Dallas

Art Wager

Summary

Some years ago, the first time I heard of Comerica (NYSE:CMA) was while starting a job in the tech sector in downtown Austin Texas, when I looked up at the office

Comerica - P/E Ratio

Comerica - P/E Ratio (Seeking Alpha)

Comerica - P/B ratio

Comerica - P/B ratio (Seeking Alpha)

Comerica - Q1 results - by income

Comerica - Q1 results - by income (Comerica)

Comerica - Q1 results - interest vs non interest income

Comerica - Q1 results - interest vs non interest income (Comerica)

Comerica - Price Chart on June 7

Comerica - Price Chart on June 7 (StreetSmart Edge trading platform)

Comerica - Dividend Yield

Comerica - Dividend Yield (Seeking Alpha)

This article was written by

Albert Anthony profile picture
Albert Anthony
80 Followers
Albert Anthony is the pen name of an American tech and business columnist who writes for Seeking Alpha and Investing.com, covering the technology and financial sectors specifically. A native of the NYC area, his family roots are from coastal Croatia, and he has also called home the tech hub of Austin Texas for many years. He is also author of a new book on Amazon called Leadership and Management: 5 Steps to Increase Productivity (2023 Edition). Albert Anthony holds a B.A. from Drew University, and professional certifications from Microsoft, CompTIA, Corporate Finance Institute, and University of Virginia Darden School of Business. As an investor, he manages a family portfolio of capital assets through his firm Albert Anthony and Company, and he trades with his own capital. *Analyst Disclosure: The author does not hold any long or short positions in any company he is rating at the time of publishing the article, however he may hold long positions in similar companies in the same sector. The author is not a registered financial advisor or broker-dealer, and does not manage capital for others or provide personalized financial advice, and does not sell financial products or services. All analyst opinions are his own and not that of any prior or current employer, and not meant to be personalized financial advice but general market commentary and opinion, based on publicly available information and data. The author's analyses on this portal are limited to stocks and he does not cover or invest in crypto currencies, derivatives, bonds, or commodities.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.