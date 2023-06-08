Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Tuya, Inc. (TUYA) Q1 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Jun. 08, 2023 2:17 AM ETTuya Inc. (TUYA)
Tuya, Inc. (NYSE:TUYA) Q1 2023 Earnings Conference Call June 7, 2023 8:30 PM ET

Company Participants

Reg Chai - IR Director

Jerry Wang - Founder, Co-Chairman & CEO

Jessie Liu - SVP, CFO & Director

Conference Call Participants

Yang Liu - Morgan Stanley

Operator

Good morning, and good evening, ladies and gentlemen. Thank you for standing by, and welcome to the Tuya Inc.'s First Quarter 2023 Earnings Conference Call. [Operator Instructions].

I will now turn the call over to the first speaker today, Mr. Reg Chai, Investor Relations Director of Tuya. Please go ahead, sir.

Reg Chai

Okay. Thank you, everyone. Hello, everyone. Welcome to our first quarter 2023 earnings call. Joining us today are Founder and CEO of Tuya, Mr. Jerry Wang; and our CFO, Mr. Jessie Liu. The first quarter 2023 financial results and webcast of this conference call are available at ir.tuya.com. A replay of this call will also be available on our website in a few hours. Before we continue, I refer you to our safe harbor statement in our earnings press release, which applies to this call as well as we will make forward-looking statements.

With that, I will now turn the call to our Founder and CEO, Mr. Jerry Wang. Jerry will deliver his remarks in Chinese, which will be followed by corresponding English translation.

Jerry Wang

Hello, everyone. Thank you for joining the Tuya's Q1 2023 Earnings Conference Call. Our revenue in Q1 2023 was approximately $47.5 million, recording a sequential increase of 5% and a 14% decrease compared to the same period last year. This dip can primarily be attributed to 3 main major influences: a persistence lag in overall consumer spending, the continued cycle of inventory correction downstream, and a comparably high base from the previous year.

Furthermore, foreign exchange fluctuations

