Shoals Technologies: A Premium Worth Paying

Noah Riley
1.15K Followers

Summary

  • Shoals Technologies' Q1 results demonstrated strong demand, with revenue of $105M and adjusted EBITDA of $36.1M, while backlog and awarded orders increased 23% sequentially.
  • The company filed a patent infringement case against Hikam America, highlighting the importance of protecting its intellectual property and maintaining its competitive edge.
  • Shoals is exploring opportunities in battery storage, EV solutions, and other markets, with the potential for significant growth and value creation for shareholders.

Abstract aerial/drone view over a field of solar panels at sunrise

Justin Paget

Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS) stock price is up 30% since the 4th of May. The reason for this? A good set of results for the first quarter ended 31 March.

There is a lot to like about

Graph showing Shoals' backlog growth over time

Compiled by author from accounts

Court Docket for patent infringement for Shoals Technologies

Court docket for patent infringement filing (Bloomberg Law)

This article was written by

Hi there! I am Noah, an undergraduate at the University of York in the UK where I also take on the Chief Investment Officer role at the student-led fund. I primarily cover US and UK equities.If you want to reach out, whether that's to ask me any questions or just to connect, feel free to message me on Seeking Alpha or LinkedIn.

