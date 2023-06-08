Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Eos Energy: A Solid Bet On Energy Storage When Profitable

Jun. 08, 2023 3:20 AM ETEos Energy Enterprises, Inc. (EOSE)
Wealth Analytics
Summary

  • Eos Energy Enterprises has seen a 168% increase in revenue, reaching $8.8 million, due to increased demand in the energy storage industry and efficient production.
  • EOSE has a backlog of over $500 million in orders and aims to reach between $600 and $800 million by 2023, but the company is not yet profitable.
  • The zinc battery product, Znyth, offers scalability, efficiency, and sustainability, making EOSE a potential long-term growth opportunity in the energy storage market.

Amount of energy storage systems or battery container units with solar and turbine farm

PhonlamaiPhoto

Investment Rundown

Eos Energy Enterprises Inc (NASDAQ:EOSE) has had a solid start to the year with a massive 168% increase in the top line of the company, reaching $8.8 million in revenues in Q1 2023. The

The energy storage product the company offers

Company Product (Investor Presentation)

The companys market and their opportunity

Company Market (Investor Presentation)

Some operating highlights from the last report

Operating Highlights (Q1 Report)

The history of the share price

Share Price History (Seeking Alpha)

The balance sheet for the company as of last report

Balance Sheet (Earnings Report)

This article was written by

Wealth Analytics
I write about companies that fascinate me and that also offers investors with potential as a long-term position. I primarily focus on the energy and banking sector but every now and again venture out to other sectors too.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

