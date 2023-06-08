Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Try for free
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

IDNA: Continues To Underperform, But With Long-Term Potential

Hansen Song profile picture
Hansen Song
9 Followers

Summary

  • I rate IDNA a Hold due to its focus on biotech stocks with long-term growth potential in a rapidly growing healthcare industry.
  • Despite impressive growth since its inception in 2019, IDNA has experienced a downward trajectory since 2021, with its current price lower than at inception.
  • The healthcare industry is predicted to be the fastest growing industry in the US in 2023, with a 15% growth rate expected by 2027, making it a profitable long-term investment space.
Doctor, researcher or scientist browsing the internet on a tablet for information while working at a lab, science facility or hospital. Expert, medical professional or surgeon searching the internet

Sean Anthony Eddy

I rate iShares Genomics Immunology And Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IDNA) a Hold with a longer term time frame in mind. In 2023, Healthcare was rated the number one fastest growing industry. McKinsey estimates that the space will have

This article was written by

Hansen Song profile picture
Hansen Song
9 Followers
I am an undergraduate student at Columbia University studying Financial Economics and Mathematics. *Closely associated with Modern Income Investor*

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.