Tracking Bill Ackman's Pershing Square Portfolio - Q1 2023 Update

Jun. 08, 2023 4:05 AM ETPershing Square Holdings Ltd. (PSHZF)
John Vincent
Summary

  • Pershing Square's 13F portfolio value increased by 16% from $8.78B to $10.22B in Q1 2023, with the number of positions rising from 6 to 7.
  • The top three positions, accounting for 53% of the total portfolio value, are Lowe's Companies, Chipotle Mexican Grill, and Restaurant Brands.
  • New stakes include Alphabet Inc., while stake increases were seen in Howard Hughes Corp and Canadian Pacific Railway, and stake decreases in Lowe's Companies, Chipotle Mexican Grill, and Hilton Worldwide Holdings.

This article is part of a series that provides an ongoing analysis of the changes made to Pershing Square’s 13F portfolio on a quarterly basis. It is based on Ackman’s regulatory 13F Form filed on 5/15/2023. Please visit

Bill Ackman - Pershing Square's Q1 2023 13F Report Q/Q Comparison

Bill Ackman - Pershing Square's Q1 2023 13F Report Q/Q Comparison (John Vincent (author))

Focused on analyzing 13F reports & building tools to help DIY investors generate absolute returns through exploiting inefficiency, volatility, and momentum.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of PSHZF, GOOGL, FNMA, FMCC either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

I am long Fannie/Freddie pfds.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

