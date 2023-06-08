Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Try for free
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Tradeweb Government Bond Update - May 2023

Jun. 08, 2023 4:05 AM ETTLT, SPTL, VGLT, VLGSX, VUSTX, PRULX, VEDTX, FBLTX, PEDIX
Tradeweb profile picture
Tradeweb
148 Followers

Summary

  • The UK 10-year Gilt’s mid-yield rose 45 basis points over the month to finish at 4.17%, after closing as high as 4.36% on May 25.
  • In the euro area, most 10-year government bond yields saw relatively muted movements during the month, with only those for Greece bucking the trend with a drop of 43 basis points to 3.64%.
  • Canadian and Australian 10-year government bond yields also saw sizable moves in May, rising 34 and 30 basis points to end the month at 3.18% and 3.59%, respectively.
  • In the U.S., the yield on the 10-year Treasury note closed the month 18.5 basis points higher at 3.64%.

Close-up bond market trading screen. Coupons, rates, yields and other informations are displayed.

Torsten Asmus

Global 10-year government bonds saw mixed moves in May 2023 amid a flurry of central bank decisions.

The biggest mover was the UK 10-year Gilt, whose mid-yield rose 45 basis points over the month to finish at 4.17%, after

10-year benchmark government bond data chart

This article was written by

Tradeweb profile picture
Tradeweb
148 Followers
Tradeweb Markets Inc. (Nasdaq: TW) is a leading, global operator of electronic marketplaces for rates, credit, equities and money markets. Founded in 1996, Tradeweb provides access to markets, data and analytics, electronic trading, straight-through-processing and reporting for more than 40 products to clients in the institutional, wholesale and retail markets. Advanced technologies developed by Tradeweb enhance price discovery, order execution and trade workflows while allowing for greater scale and helping to reduce risks in client trading operations. Tradeweb serves approximately 2,500 clients in more than 60 countries. In an average trading day, Tradeweb facilitates more than $570 billion in notional value.

Recommended For You

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.