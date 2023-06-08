Makhbubakhon Ismatova

Real estate has been painted with a broad brush over the past 12 months, as pressures around inflation, interest rates, and general unease about commercial properties have led to many names in the supposedly safe net lease segment trading materially down from where they were a year ago.

One exception, however, appears to be Essential Properties Trust (NYSE:EPRT), whose stock is trading up on a YoY basis. I last covered EPRT here back in February, remarking on its attractive investment spreads. In this article, I cover recent developments and discuss why the stock may be a great pick for income and growth.

Why EPRT?

Essential Properties Trust is an internally-managed REIT and is a relative newcomer on the block in the net lease space, and has grown rapidly since its IPO in 2017.

At present, its portfolio consists of 1,688 net lease properties are diversified across 48 U.S. states. They are geared towards service and experience-oriented businesses in the middle-market space. This includes businesses that are generally e-commerce resistant.

As shown below, car washes, childhood education, quick service restaurants, and medical/dental represent EPRT's top 4 segments, which comprise half of EPRT's annual base rent.

Investor Presentation

EPRT also enjoys long weighted average remaining lease term of 13.9 years, which is longer than the 10 year average for that of well-known net lease REITs such as Realty Income (O) and W. P. Carey (WPC). Furthermore, 66% of EPRT's base rent comes from master leases, which suggests less risk at the individual property level. It also gets unit-level financial reporting from 99% of its tenants, thereby giving it visibility into the health of the portfolio.

Meanwhile, EPRT enjoys a very strong leased rate of 99.8% and is seeing strong investment volume, with $207 million worth of acquisitions during the first quarter at an attractive weighted average cap rate of 7.6%. This compares favorably to $37 million worth of dispositions during the same time with a lower weighted average cap rate of 6.1%.

100% of the Q1 acquisitions were sale-leaseback transactions, which is EPRT's bread and butter. As shown below, most of EPRT's transactions are repeat business with underwriting methodology that emphasizes unit-level profitability, tenant industry, and credit-worthiness.

Investor Presentation

Looking forward, EPRT's competitive advantage over larger REITs stem from its middle-market focus, which come with properties at higher cap rates. At its current price of $24.92 with forward P/FFO of 14.7, EPRT's cost of equity is 6.8%, which falls below the aforementioned 7.6% cap rate on new acquisitions last quarter. As such, EPRT would theoretically be able to grow in an accretive manner based on equity issuances alone.

At the same time, EPRT can tap debt markets to lower its weighted average cost of capital, as it has a strong balance sheet, with 32% gross debt to undepreciated assets, and a low net debt to adjusted EBITDAre ratio of just 4.1x.

Potential headwinds to EPRT come from the current inflationary environment, in which the rate outpaces EPRT's annual rent escalators of 2%. However, it's only a matter of when rents catch up for net lease REITs as leases roll over at a higher rate. This dynamic was highlighted by fellow Seeking Alpha Analyst Dane Bowler in a recent article:

The market sees the impact of interest rates on interest expense because that hits the income statement immediately. It is much harder to see the impact of market rents as that will take years to play out. If a given triple net REIT has a 7-10 year weighted average remaining lease term it takes more than a decade for the REIT to fully realize the growth. But it is real and it is a long runway of growth. It means forward organic growth rates are closer to 4%-7% rather than the 2%-3% they have been in the past. That warrants a higher AFFO multiple, not a lower multiple. The [net lease] sector as a whole is far too cheap and I think it will materially outperform both REITs and the S&P.

Meanwhile, EPRT pays a growing 4.4% dividend yield that's covered by a 66% payout ratio, which is one of the lowest in the net lease sector. While current price of $24.92 and forward P/FFO of 14.7 doesn't scream cheap, I believe it's reasonably attractive due to EPRT's middle-market focus, which comes with faster growth potential.

Analysts expect 7% FFO/share growth this year, and 5% annual growth in the following 2 years. They also have a consensus Strong Buy rating with an average price target of $28, which represents a potential 17% total return over the next 12 months.

Investor Takeaway

Essential Properties Trust is an attractively valued stock with a strong balance sheet, long weighted average remaining lease terms, and appealing middle-market focus that comes with higher cap rates. It's also been able to grow in an accretive manner via the sale-leaseback model, due to its cost of equity being lower than cap rates on new acquisitions.

Meanwhile, it pays a well-covered dividend, and analysts expect 7% FFO/share growth this year. While it will take time, EPRT, like its net lease peers, is setup to benefit from the accrued higher inflation over the past 18 months. For investors looking for both income and potential capital appreciation in the net lease space, EPRT is an interesting pick to consider.