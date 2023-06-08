bymuratdeniz

Investment thesis

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) stock underperformed the broad market since I wrote my first article about the stock. It also underperformed the industry on average. At the same time, the company posted solid quarterly earnings above consensus estimates and raised its quarterly dividend payout. The management is confident in the future, and I agree with them because the business demonstrates resilience under the current uncertain environment. The company is very attractively valued, according to my valuation analysis. I reiterate strong buy.

Recent developments

ADM reported its latest quarterly earnings on April 25, delivering a solid EPS beat and missing slightly on revenue. The company's earnings topped consensus estimates for the fifteenth consecutive quarter.

Adjusted EPS demonstrated a 10% growth YoY, which outpaced the revenue growth. I see this as a bullish signal that the management is proactive in managing the current harsh environment by managing costs efficiently. Revenue rose to $24.1 billion, about 2% higher than a year ago. I also like that the gross margin expanded by 60 basis points, which is also a solid signal. This strength in profitability was driven mainly by the company's most significant segment, Ag Services and Oilseeds. The segment's operating profit increased 20% YoY. On the other hand, smaller segments demonstrated decreasing profits. The adjusted operating profit of the Carbohydrates Solutions segment fell 14%, mainly due to weaker ethanol margins. The Nutrition line of business demonstrated an even more dramatic decline, where the adjusted operating profit plummeted 23% because of lower margins in amino acids. The consolidated adjusted operating profit expanded to 7.2% because strength in Ag Services and Oilseeds outweighed the smaller segments.

The company bought back shares in Q1, totaling about $400 million, and allocated $300 million to capital expenditures. Capital allocation is sound, especially given the company's strong balance sheet. For 2023, the management expects CAPEX to be about $1.3 billion and share buyback to be about $1 billion. Given the strong track record of dividend increases, management looks confident about the company's prospects.

According to the latest earnings call, the management expects continued strong demand for food across the board this year and strong margins in biodiesel. It also expects earnings growth in the nutrition segment, with most of the increase coming in the second half of the year. According to the management, several tailwinds underpin their confidence in strong 2023 performance. Favorable factors include the normalization of supply, the shift in the products driving demand, and the origins providing supply. Supply and transportation constraints in the Black Sea region, severe drought in Argentina, the Brazilian record crop, and a resurgence of demand in China post-lockdown allowed ADM to take advantage and look confidently into the future.

I like ADM's ability to navigate the current harsh environment successfully. Expanding margins in a high-inflationary environment means that management execution is very efficient. The company has a continued focus on automation within its primary operating facilities. And we can see the effect of this innovation on financials immediately. During the last earnings call, Juan Luciano, the CEO, underlined that process innovation will continue until the end of 2023. I think we will see more favorable financial effects over the next several quarters.

Valuation update

ADM is a dividend aristocrat with a stellar consistency of paying out and increasing shareholder payouts. Therefore, it is unsurprising that the stock has an excellent "A+" dividend consistency grade from Seeking Alpha Quant.

I use discounted dividend model [DDM] approach for valuation. Consensus dividend estimates rose after the recent dividend hike, and I would like to incorporate FY 2024 expected dividend, which is at $1.90. I use the same WACC as I did previously, which is at 7.5%. Amid economic uncertainty, including high inflation and high-interest rates, I decreased expected dividend growth by 20 basis points to 5.3%.

Incorporating all the above assumptions into the DDM formula returns the fair stock value at about $86, approximately 18% higher than the current price level.

To cross-check myself, I also want to look at the valuation multiples. The stock trades below its 5-year average valuation ratios, indicating undervaluation. As you can see, current multiples are substantially lower than historical averages across-the-board.

We have earnings consensus estimates, projecting the company's EPS at $6.48. If we multiply this estimate by a non-GAAP forward P/E of 13.5, we get a stock fair value of about $87, which is very close to my DDM outcome.

To conclude this part, the stock is very attractively valued with almost 20% upside potential. This, together with an about 2.5% dividend yield, makes ADM an appealing investment opportunity after recent weakness.

Risks update

Significant risks are the same and are inherent to the company. This includes high dependence on commodity prices, meaning ADM has little pricing power. Rapid changes in market conditions, like supply-demand imbalances, can lead to substantial price volatility. The agricultural business also on other factors outside the company's control. For example, adverse factors such as droughts or floods impact crop yields. This affects agricultural commodities' cost and availability, ultimately affecting ADM's financials.

Apart from it, the company trades globally, meaning that its financials are vulnerable to foreign exchange fluctuations. Adverse volatility in exchange rates can negatively affect the company's financial performance. These are the two significant risks that I consider inherent to ADM.

Since my last article in February, the macro environment has become more challenging. Regional banks started failing in March, and the credit crunch is looming for the U.S. There is a high probability that the Fed will pause rates increases, but more hikes are also not impossible. For example, Canadian Central Bank unexpectedly raised the base rate by 25 basis points after three pauses. Therefore, there is no guarantee that the Fed will stop rate hikes at this level.

The risk of the U.S. economy falling into recession is also elevated. Some economists and bankers decreased the odds of a recession, but some macroeconomic data suggest the opposite. For example, the manufacturing ISM index already indicates recession. While a recession might not be bad for a defensive stock like ADM, earnings will be under pressure. Moreover, it is likely that a recession will also adversely affect the valuations of defensive stocks.

Bottom line

To conclude, I am buying the ADM stock at this level because I like the upside potential, dividend yield, and consistency. I like the company's long-term strategy and the recent temporary weakness in stock performance, providing a perfect buying opportunity. Therefore, I reiterate my "Strong Buy" rating.