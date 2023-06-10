Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
CrowdStrike: Boosted By Robust Generative AI Demand

Juxtaposed Ideas
Summary

  • CRWD has exceeded expectations by expanding its ARRs and Remaining Performance Obligations, despite the elongated sales cycle.
  • It also continues to onboard consumers while expanding cross-sales to more modules, likely sustained by the generative AI boom.
  • Combined with the increased transition toward centralized cloud-native applications, as demonstrated by NVDA's forward guidance, CRWD's tailwind still has legs.
  • Combined with the expanding gross margins from the operational optimization, we are nibbling here too, due to the excellent upside potential to our price target of $240.

Fast speed technology concept

The AI Investment Thesis Is Inevitably Robust With CrowdStrike

CRWD 3Y Stock Price

CRWD 3Y Stock Price

CrowdStrike Holdings (NASDAQ:CRWD) continues to ride the AI wave and has recorded an impressive recovery of +57.5% since its recent bottom in

CRWD 1Y EV/Revenue

Peaking AI Enthusiasm May Be Digested Soon

This article was written by

Juxtaposed Ideas
I am a full-time analyst interested in a wide range of stocks. With my unique insights and knowledge, I hope to provide other investors with a contrasting view of my portfolio, given my particular background.Prior to Seeking Alpha, I worked as a professionally trained architect in a private architecture practice, with a focus on public and healthcare projects. My qualifications include:- Qualified Person with the Board of Architects, Singapore.- Master's in Architecture from the National University of Singapore.- Bachelor in Arts from the National University of Singapore.If you have any questions, feel free to reach out to me via a direct message on Seeking Alpha or leave a comment on one of my articles.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of CRWD, PLTR, MSFT, NVDA either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

The analysis is provided exclusively for informational purposes and should not be considered professional investment advice. Before investing, please conduct personal in-depth research and utmost due diligence, as there are many risks associated with the trade, including capital loss.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

