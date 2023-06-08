Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Financial Services Lead Global Growth Higher In May, Stoking Inflation

Markit profile picture
Markit
2.81K Followers

Summary

  • S&P Global PMI survey data show global growth to have been led by the financial services industry in May, for which a broad-based upturn was recorded across the US, Europe and Asia.
  • The Global PMI - compiled by S&P Global across over 40 economies and sponsored by JPMorgan - rose for a sixth straight month in May from 54.2 in April to 54.4, climbing to its highest for one and a half years.
  • The steep upturn in the PMI new orders index for the global financial services sector from a low point seen last December has corresponded with an improvement in financial conditions since late last year.

Successful smart woman investor and crypto trader, using laptop and smartphone, analyzes charts of trading in stock market and digital cryptocurrency exchange, conducts analysis, trading crypto coins

Kateryna Onyshchuk

S&P Global PMI survey data show global growth to have been led by the financial services industry in May, for which a broad-based upturn was recorded across the US, Europe and Asia. Demand for financial service grew at the steepest

Global PMI sector new orders

Global PMI new orders by sector

global PMI sector new orders

financial services PMI, new orders index

global PMI sector output prices

global PMI sector prices charged

global sector PMI new orders and selling price mapping

global equity markets and the PMI

US PMI financial services activity vs. financial conditions

This article was written by

IHS Markit (Nasdaq: INFO) is a world leader in critical information, analytics and solutions for the major industries and markets that drive economies worldwide. The company delivers next-generation information, analytics and solutions to customers in business, finance and government, improving their operational efficiency and providing deep insights that lead to well-informed, confident decisions. IHS Markit has more than 50,000 key business and government customers, including 80 percent of the Fortune Global 500 and the world’s leading financial institutions. Headquartered in London, IHS Markit is committed to sustainable, profitable growth.

