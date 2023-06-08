Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Try for free
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Middleby Has A Bright Future; Price Decline A Good Opportunity For Long-Term Investors

Jun. 08, 2023 7:54 AM ETThe Middleby Corporation (MIDD)1 Comment
Carles Diaz Caron profile picture
Carles Diaz Caron
934 Followers

Summary

  • The Middleby Corporation has grown its net sales significantly through an aggressive M&A strategy.
  • MIDD's recent acquisitions include Masterbuilt Holdings, Char-Griller, Proxaut, Icetro, Colussi Ermes, CP Packaging, Escher Mixers, Marco Beverage Systems, and Flavor Burst.
  • Despite a slowdown in net sales growth, the company's P/S ratio has dropped, indicating potential value for investors, and it is investing heavily in capacity expansion and process automation to drive profitability.
  • Debt is highly manageable thanks to very high cash from operations and inventories.
  • The recent share price decline represents a good opportunity for long-term investors.

Hectic cooks working in a busy commercial kitchen at a restaurant

Hispanolistic

Investment thesis

The Middleby Corporation (NASDAQ:MIDD) continues to deliver excellent results quarter after quarter. Profit margins remain very high despite ongoing inflationary headwinds, and sales appear to be stabilizing at a high level compared to pre-covid levels boosted by an

The Middleby Corporation logo

The Middleby Corporation logo (Middleby.com)

Chart
Data by YCharts

The Middleby Corporation net sales

The Middleby Corporation net sales (Seeking Alpha)

Chart
Data by YCharts

Chart
Data by YCharts

Chart
Data by YCharts

Chart
Data by YCharts

Chart
Data by YCharts

Chart
Data by YCharts

Chart
Data by YCharts

This article was written by

Carles Diaz Caron profile picture
Carles Diaz Caron
934 Followers
Subscribe for an average ~20% return per year according to Tipranks. I am a long-term Dividend Growth Investor always looking for new opportunities in the stock market since 2015. In order to find good deals in the stock market, I look for companies that are going through a bad time and carefully assess the chances that the financial situation will return to the path of profitability and growth. My objective is to find stocks that can be bought and held for many years and try to get them for the lowest price possible during temporary headwinds. For me, the most important aspects when analyzing a stock's turnaround chances are that the company's products are essential to a big portion of the population, healthy and stable profit margins, a sustainable debt and dividend, and a long-term trend that suggests the products and services offered will continue to be essential for the decades to come.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.