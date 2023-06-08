Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Try for free
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Global Net Lease And Necessity Retail REIT Merger: The Real Winner Is GNL Preferred Stock

Austin Rogers profile picture
Austin Rogers
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • Global Net Lease and The Necessity Retail REIT are merging in an all-stock deal, creating the fourth largest net lease REIT with 1,356 properties.
  • The management of the combined REIT will be internalized, with current managers at AR Global resigning from other roles and becoming employees of the new GNL.
  • The merger is expected to fix governance issues, lower operating expenses, and allow for further deleveraging and acquisitions over time.
  • Greater portfolio size and lower operating expenses increase preferred stock dividend coverage.
  • Looking for a helping hand in the market? Members of High Yield Landlord get exclusive ideas and guidance to navigate any climate. Learn More »
Hand of people connecting jigsaw puzzles of rising arrow, merger and acquisition, business partnership agreement for success concept, 3d render illustration.

Yossakorn Kaewwannarat

Two net lease REITs that are currently externally managed by AR Global, Global Net Lease (GNL) and The Necessity Retail REIT (RTL), have announced that they are merging in an all-stock deal.

The combined entity will become the fourth largest

If you want access to our entire Portfolio and all our current Top Picks, feel free to join us for a 2-week free trial at High Yield Landlord.

We are the largest real estate investment community on Seeking Alpha with over 2,000 members on board and a perfect 5/5 rating from 400+ reviews:

For a Limited Time - You can join us at a deeply reduced rate!

Start Your 2-Week Free Trial Today!

This article was written by

Austin Rogers profile picture
Austin Rogers
14.67K Followers
Become a “Passive Landlord” with our 8% Yielding Real Estate Portfolio.

I write about high-quality dividend growth stocks with the goal of generating the safest, largest, and fastest growing passive income stream possible. My style might be called "Quality at a Reasonable Price" (QARP) in service to the larger strategy of low-risk, low-maintenance, low-turnover dividend growth investing. Since my ideal holding period is "lifelong," my focus is on portfolio income growth rather than total returns.

My background and previous work experience is in commercial real estate, which is why I tend to heavily focus on real estate investment trusts ("REITs"). Currently, I write for the investing group, High Yield Landlord.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of GNL.PA either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.