Allkindza/E+ via Getty Images

Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR) is another REIT I want to cover and it’s one that’s very interesting. It owns and operates service-oriented strip malls in the South of the United States. In particular, it owns 57 properties located in rapidly growing cities of Phoenix, Dallas, Austin, San Antonio, and Houston.

As management points out in their presentation, these cities have seen some of the fastest growth over the past few years and have experienced resilient occupancy. Not only is the location of the portfolio very solid but the tenant mix is also likely to be quite resistant in case we get an economic slowdown. This is because these strip malls tend to be located in residential neighbourhoods where people do most of their shopping eating and generally just getting things done. Examples of shops that you might find in Whitestone’s strip malls include grocery stores, which account for the majority of the space and which are the only big box tenants of WSR. Then you might also find restaurants, barbershops, dry cleaning services, coffee shops, etc.

This is really the kind of retail you want to own if you’re worried about e-commerce taking over because you usually don’t get your nails done online so this type of retail is very e-commerce resistant. Not only that, but it’s also recession resistant and resistant to the work from home trend, which generally forces people to spend more time at home and in their neighbourhood (rather than in the city center), which is exactly where the strip malls are located.

Apart from a resilient tenant mix and great locations what really makes this REIT different are their short lease terms of 3 to 5 years on average. This is in contrast to other big net lease REITs, such as Realty Income (O) or NNN REIT (NNN) which have weighted average unexpired lease terms of anywhere from 8 to 10 years. This comes with pros and cons. It allows the REIT to increase rents much faster as a larger portion of leases expires each year, which provides great inflation protection at times of high inflation. Consider that in Q1, the company increased their new and renewed leases by over 20% on average. The flipside of this is that a high portion of leases expires every year, meaning that there is added pressure on occupancy at times when leasing slows and businesses are not looking to renew or expand.

WSR

Indeed occupancy did fall by one percentage point over the first quarter of the year to 92.7%, but for the remainder of the year management thinks that they can increase their occupancy to 94%.

Now looking at the Q1 results in detail we see that FFO per share actually declined quite meaningfully in Q1 2023, especially when compared to Q1 2022. There are a couple of reasons for the decline. Firstly, the Q1 2022 numbers were inflated because management included four cents per share from the forfeit of restricted equity compensation. Without this equity compensation, the difference in quarterly FFO would’ve only been two cents per share which is entirely attributable to increased interest expense on the line of credit.

Management expects that the interest expense on the line of credit will continue to rise quarter over quarter for the remainder of 2023, which will result in a roughly $0.11 per share reduction in annual FFO. If management hits their targets the full year 2023 FFO should come in at $0.97 compared to $0.99 a year prior (excluding the compensation). With no growth in 2023 and the uncertainty that we currently have I’m not sure that growth will pick up much beyond this year. Frankly, I see FFO per share flat for the next 2 to 3 years.

Still the stock which currently trades at $9 is trading at an implied cap rate of over 9%, considering their annualised NOI of $100 million, market cap of $472.51 million, and debt accounting for $630.9 million. This is a relatively high implied cap rate versus its historical average, as well as some benchmarks that the company was able to achieve on their recent disposals. In particular, in Q4 2022, WSR sold six of their properties at a 5.6% cap rate. And although that was some time ago, those properties were below average quality which leads me to believe that today they would likely be able to sell their properties around 6 to 6.5%. Currently trading at 9% today, therefore, implies at least 50% of upside from here, when things normalise. Of course, things will likely not normalise overnight, some sort of catalyst will be needed which will most likely come in the form of a rate cut. Although I don’t see a rate cut from the Fed for this year. I do think that it’s very probable next year and Whitestone will definitely benefit from it when it happens. In the meantime, investors get to earn a nice monthly dividend which yields 5.3%. All things considered, I rate WSR stock a BUY.