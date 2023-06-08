Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Try for free
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

LendingClub: Several Positive Catalysts Support Upside Potential

Jun. 08, 2023 8:44 AM ETLendingClub Corporation (LC)
Que Capital profile picture
Que Capital
328 Followers

Summary

  • LendingClub is a leading digital marketplace bank for unsecured personal loans in the U.S., with potential for growth in the current credit cycle.
  • LC stock has a competitive advantage due to its focus on prime credit range borrowers and its online banking platform, allowing for lower costs and higher net interest margins.
  • Despite market turmoil and suppressed earnings, the company has a strong financial position and potential upside of 70%+ with a valuation of $14.72.

US $100 bill bundles

PM Images

Thesis

Over the last year of market turmoil, LendingClub (NYSE:LC) has been incorrectly bundled into a group of unprofitable fintech stocks. This has resulted in an over 50% decline in the stock's price and left many investors searching for

LendingClub Q1 2023 Investor Presentation

LendingClub Q1 2023 Investor Presentation

LendingClub Q1 2023 Investor Presentation

LendingClub Q1 2023 Investor Presentation

This article was written by

Que Capital profile picture
Que Capital
328 Followers
Que Capital specializes in researching undercovered gems in the technology. We combine fundamental analysis with ESG factors to pick the best sustainable long-term investments.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.