PHX Minerals: Play On Royalties, Not Production

Jun. 08, 2023 8:53 AM ETPHX Minerals Inc. (PHX)CTRA, FANG, NOG, SP500, VNOM
Power Hedge profile picture
Power Hedge
Summary

  • PHX Minerals is a royalty-focused energy company that primarily operates in the Haynesville Shale and SCOOP plays.
  • The company is mostly focused on natural gas, which has delivered a very disappointing performance this year.
  • The company is gradually converting from a WI to a much-higher margin royalty model that could offset some of the pricing weakness.
  • The company has a very strong balance sheet and limited debt.
  • The company is a bit expensive relative to its peers, but it is cheap compared to the market as a whole.
Petroleum, petrodollar crude oil concept : Pump jack on US US dollar notes, depicts the money received or earned from sales after investment in the development of oil industry.

Diy13

PHX Minerals Inc. (NYSE:PHX) is an independent oil and gas company that operates throughout the United States, although its operations are primarily centered around the SCOOP and Haynesville Shale plays. These are not basins that are frequently discussed in

PHX Acreage Map

PHX Minerals

US Natural Gas Reserves by Basin

U.S. Energy Information Administration

US Crude Oil Reserves by Basin

U.S. Energy Information Administration

PHX Portfolio Production

PHX Minerals

Nat Gas Henry Hub YTD Chart

Business Insider

PHX Minerals Natural Gas Hedges

PHX Minerals

PHX ROCE Old vs. New Strategy

PHX Minerals

PHX OCF

Seeking Alpha

PHX Leverage Ratio

PHX Minerals

S&P 500 Forward PE

YCharts

In-depth Research on underfollowed dividend stocks with 7%+ yields
Power Hedge is an independent stock research and analysis firm with a passion for macro- and microeconomic analysis. Power Hedge focuses our research primarily on dividend-paying, international companies of all sizes with sustainable competitive advantages. Power Hedge is neither a permabear nor a permabull. However, we believe that, given the current structural problems in the United States, the best investment opportunities may lie elsewhere in the world. The firm's strategy is primarily buy and hold, but will stray from that strategy on occasion. Our ideal holding period is forever, however we realize that both internal and external forces can impact an investment. For this reason, we believe that it is vital to keep a close eye on all of your investments. We do not believe in changing an investment based on short-term market swings.

Traditionally, we have not always responded to comments but in order to improve the quality of our research, comments will be reviewed and we will respond to issues regarding errors or omissions. This does not include our premium service, "Energy Profits In Dividends" which is available from the Seeking Alpha Marketplace. This service does include detailed discussions with our team both on the reports themselves and in a private forum.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of VNOM either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

