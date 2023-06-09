Bull Market Or Bull Trap?

Galeanu Mihai

In what stage do we find ourselves according to the Jean-Paul Rodrigue's stages of a bubble? (as seen below)

Jean-Paul Rodrigue's stages (or phases) of a bubble chart. February 2008

Are we in the take off stage where the new bull market is gaining steam?

Or perhaps the media attention stage where we've just experienced the first selloff and now AI technology has caught the media's attention?

Or perhaps we're in the return to mean stage where we've moved past despair and a new bull market has been born?

In truth, no one will know for sure without hindsight. But as investors we should be prepared for the probabilities. Given our belief about where we are in the business cycle, we think the probabilities are elevated that we are experiencing the "return to normal" stage in full force.

Return to "Normal" Analogs

Analogs are terrible at forecasting market direction. For every bear market analog there is a bull market analog. We do not use analogs to try to project the direction, magnitude, or timing of market prices. We do use analogs to study past market cycles in an effort to better understand business cycles and establish general expectations of probable market behavior to which we can adjust our portfolio. We'll examine three notorious bubbles in U.S. history to get a sense of a "normal" return to "normal" stage.

Bubble #1

Following the start of the 1929 stock market crash, the return to normal stage occurred the following year. The greed stage transpired with a steadily rising market that accelerated its growth. Looking back at evidence of sentiment in the day, the stock market attracted money from retail investors that had never before invested in the stock market. These investors were drawn to the seemingly easy gains. The use of margin grew rapidly and the new paradigm took hold. Economist Irving Fisher famously stated:

Stock prices have reached what looks like a permanently high plateau.

After the initial fall of 49%, the markets rebounded 50%. That created the return to "normal" stage which marked the beginning of the bear market in earnest. The new bull market began only after investors reached the despair stage and price had lost the mean trend line as determined prior to the bubble phase.

Charts by TradingView (used with permission)

Bubble #2

During the Dotcom crash, the NASDAQ initially fell 40% from its peak in March 2000 before rallying 40% to a double top that ended in August 2000. The bull trap rally broke the 0.5 Fibonacci and nearly breached 0.618. Investors were obsessed with the advent of the internet and any company that had a .com in its name experienced unabated capital flows. Looking at valuations, the Buffett indicator dropped from 2.2 to 1.6 standard deviations from the trend line before the return to normal rally recovered to 2. The NASDAQ would go on to shed 74% from the bull trap peak through the stages of fear and despair, bottoming well below the pre-bubble mean trend line.

Charts by TradingView (adapted by author)

Bubble #3

During the Great Recession, the S&P 500 peaked in October 2007 before falling 20% into March 2008 when Bear Sterns collapsed. From there the market rallied 14% to May 2008. Leading up to the peak, the predominant feeling was that housing was a great investment because prices would never go down. Lehman Brothers didn't collapse until September 2008. The Federal Reserve had already started cutting interest rates in January 2008. The S&P went on to decline by 54%, falling well below the pre-bubble mean trend line. The market didn't bottom until interest rates had reached the zero-bound.

Charts by TradingView (adapted by author)

The Market Today

Today, the NASDAQ peaked in November 2021. It fell 37% to October 2022 and has since rallied by 32%. The bull market was characterized by a frenzy of speculation, particularly in crypto and technology related companies. People who had previously been uninvolved in the markets, aside from their retirement accounts, were piling money into cryptocurrencies and hot companies like Zoom (ZM) and Peloton (PTON). The exuberance led to massive short squeezes in failing companies including GameStop (GME), AMC (AMC), and many others.

In March and May 2023 the U.S. experienced three large bank failures in Silicon Valley Bank (OTCPK:SIVBQ), Signature Bank (OTCPK:SBNY), and First Republic Bank (OTCPK:FRCB). The current rally has breached the 0.5 Fibonacci retracement and is making progress toward the 0.618. In December 2021, the market peaked at a Buffett Indicator of 2.6 standard deviations from the trend line, fell to 0.8, and has recovered to 1.4. The pre-bubble mean trend line is currently around 10,500 on the NASDAQ. The overwhelming feeling is that real estate is a wonderful investment and prices never go down.

Charts by TradingView (adapted by author)

It has been 560 days since the prior all-time high, which is very extended compared to the historical record. Market sentiment is mixed. On social media, bulls have become fervent while bears are digging in and doubling down. Calls for a market crash by pundits and analysts are rampant while general sentiment is optimistic as measured by the CNN Fear and Greed Index which recently recorded "extreme greed." Google trends data for the terms "recession" and "bear market" have subsided considerably. During the previous two recessions, this type of behavior signaled the end of the downturn.

Chart by author (Google Trends data)

Chart by author (Google Trends data)

Market positioning is also mixed. The Commitment of Traders report shows that positioning in NASDAQ futures is net neutral while the positioning of large speculators in S&P 500 futures is extremely short. During the bear market rally of 2008, large specs were also strongly short.

Broadly, people feel that we have returned to normal. Calls for a new bull market are fever pitched. AI is claimed to be the next big thing. Battle lines have been drawn between new bull market and bull trap.

The Bull Trap Case

Many factors influence the momentum and direction of equity markets in the short and intermediate term. Among them is liquidity, positioning, sentiment, and narratives. These are reasons why market timing is an ineffective strategy. In the face of deteriorating fundamentals, equities have been strong because of these factors. It is the reason that our frequently published portfolio decision to be underweight equities has underperformed.

Over the course of time, however, fundamentals and valuations do matter. These are the reasons that we believe it is most likely that the market is experiencing a bull trap and "return to normal" stage at this time. In fact, we expect that a consensus view of a new bull market and recession avoided is a contrarian indicator to us. One that is seemingly within reach.

Fundamentals continue to be bearish. To start, the manufacturing and services PMIs continue to degrade. Manufacturing is already in contraction and services are on the cusp. Recession coincides with the PMIs in contraction.

Data by YCharts

Bank lending has continued to remain tight. Tight lending standards tend to lead to higher jobless claims. The trend of jobless claims have begun to turn up in the period of time that we would expect.

Federal Reserve Economic Data | FRED | St. Louis Fed

While jobs numbers remain robust, hours worked are hinting at weakness. Hours worked tend to lead jobs lower during economic contraction because employers are more inclined to cut hours than employees, at first. Hours worked have been trending down on a YoY basis and have been in decline in 2023.

Data by YCharts

The Federal Reserve continues to reduce its balance sheet in its quantitative tightening efforts. QT is not supportive for market liquidity. Until this policy is reversed we continue to view it as bearish.

Data by YCharts

While market bears continue to wait for GDP to turn negative with great anticipation, the Gross Domestic Income has already turned negative. GDI is more volatile than GDP and negative results do not always correspond with recession. But the degree and duration of inversion deserves attention.

Data by YCharts

Congress has finally raised the debt ceiling which is widely expected to drain liquidity from markets as the Treasury rebuilds the Treasury General Account. The issue is, the market has been anticipating this outcome for months. Near term effects are likely already priced in. Nonetheless, this source of liquidity is now in question.

Data by YCharts

We are concerned about the equity risk premium of the S&P 500. The current risk premium to the 1-Year Treasury is -0.231%. Equities tend not to perform well when risk premium declines to this degree, particularly when risk premium is negative. Equity premium is negative for the first time since 2002. The entire Great Recession transpired without risk premium going negative.

Data by YCharts

Data by YCharts

Finally, the Fed continues to tighten monetary policy. At their last meeting they chose to raise interest rates by 25 basis points. We will soon learn if they choose to raise again in June. Futures markets are pricing in a 67% that they pause. History shows that new bull markets are most often born of rate cuts, not rate pauses. In 2000 and 2008, rate pauses merely signaled the start of the bear market in earnest.

Data by YCharts

Summary

A new bull market could be underway. If so, it would be under a unique set of circumstances that, as an aggregate, have not shown to be conducive for bull markets. Fundamentals favor the idea that equity markets are in the "return to 'normal'" stage of the bubble cycle. Markets are at a pivotal point where bulls or bears will be proven out in a matter of time.